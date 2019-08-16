Nation Current Affairs 16 Aug 2019 UN Security Council ...
Nation, Current Affairs

UN Security Council begins closed-door meeting on Kashmir issue

PTI
Published Aug 16, 2019, 7:53 pm IST
Updated Aug 16, 2019, 7:55 pm IST
Reacting to India's decision, Pak expelled Indian High Commissioner after idea to downgrade diplomatic ties with New Delhi.
The UN Security Council on Friday began a rare closed door meeting to discuss India revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir after Pakistan, backed by its all-weather ally, China, requested 'closed consultations' on the issue. (Photo: File)
 The UN Security Council on Friday began a rare closed door meeting to discuss India revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir after Pakistan, backed by its all-weather ally, China, requested 'closed consultations' on the issue. (Photo: File)

New Delhi/ United Nations: The UN Security Council on Friday began a rare closed door meeting to discuss India revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir after Pakistan, backed by its all-weather ally, China, requested "closed consultations" on the issue.

The outcome of the UNSC meeting will not be a formal pronouncement as the consultations are informal in nature. India and Pakistan are not attending the meeting, which is open only to the five permanent members and 10 non-permanent members.

 

China, a permanent member of the UNSC and close ally of Pakistan, had asked for "closed consultations" in the Council, which began its deliberations at 10 am (7:30pm IST) in the Security Council Consultations Room.

On August 5, India revoked Article 370 of the Constitution removing special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and has also bifurcated the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Reacting to India's decision, Pakistan expelled the Indian High Commissioner soon after deciding to downgrade diplomatic ties with New Delhi.

India has categorically told the international community that its move to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution revoking the special status to Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter and has also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

Russia's deputy permanent representative, Dimitry Polyanskiy told reporters before entering the meeting room that Moscow's view is that it is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan.

...
Tags: unsc, jammu and kashmir, narendra modi, india, pakistan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Last week, Facebook user Obesh Komirisetty revealed through a post on the social media website that he was at a mall and could not find a ride back home. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad man scores free ride through Zomato, gets praises from netizens

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Kuldeep Singh Sengar has also been named in the case pertaining to the death of the survivor's father. The lawmaker had allegedly raped the girl, a minor at that time, at his resi (Photo: File)

This shows BJP's reality: Brinda Karat on MLA Kuldeep Sengar featuring in I-Day ads

Anant Singh represents Mokama in the Legislative Assembly. (Photo: ANI)

Bihar: AK-47 rifle, grenades recovered from MLA Anant Singh's residence



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Nobody is not afraid’: Chernobyl pilot who made 3 flights within 20 minutes

More than three decades after he flew his helicopter above the radioactive volcano that was Chernobyl’s nuclear reactor number four, the site of the world’s worst nuclear accident, Mykola Volkozub recalls how he feared for his life. (video screengrab/ YouTube)
 

Hyderabad man scores free ride through Zomato, gets praises from netizens

Last week, Facebook user Obesh Komirisetty revealed through a post on the social media website that he was at a mall and could not find a ride back home. (Representational Image)
 

SIIMA Awards 2019: Vijay, Yash, Keerthi, KGF win big, here's full winners list

SIIMA Awards 2019. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Users risk safety by using breached credentials for financial, email accounts: Google

In a recent blogpost, Google said hijackers routinely attempt to sign in to sites across the web with credentials exposed by third-party breaches. (Photo: Representational Image/PTI)
 

Watch: Birthday boy Saif Ali Khan looks intense in teaser of 'Laal Kaptaan'

Laal Kaptaan teaser.
 

Meghalaya police's tweet on drug peddlers selling Rasna will leave you in splits

The hilarious tweet included a picture of three small packets filled with an orange powder. (Photo: Meghalaya Police | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

This shows BJP's reality: Brinda Karat on MLA Kuldeep Sengar featuring in I-Day ads

Kuldeep Singh Sengar has also been named in the case pertaining to the death of the survivor's father. The lawmaker had allegedly raped the girl, a minor at that time, at his resi (Photo: File)

Bihar: AK-47 rifle, grenades recovered from MLA Anant Singh's residence

Anant Singh represents Mokama in the Legislative Assembly. (Photo: ANI)

Ties with Bhutan form important pillar of India's 'neighbourhood first' policy: Modi

Modi added that his visit to Bhutan in the beginning of the current term reflects the high importance that the Government attaches to India's relations with the Himalayan nation. (Photo: PTI)

Maharashtra floods: Death toll rises to 54 in Pune division

Earlier official data showed that 4,74,226 people were rescued from 584 villagers and evacuated to temporary 596 shelters in Pune, Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara and Solapur districts. (Photo: ANI)

High alert sounded at security bases in Jammu&Kashmir

Ever since the government announced its move on Article 370, the top brass of the Army has frequently undertaken visits to the Valley to review the security situation. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham