Nation Current Affairs 16 Aug 2019 U'khand's ...
Nation, Current Affairs

U'khand's unique stone throwing festival leaves over 100 injured in 10 minutes

PTI
Published Aug 16, 2019, 9:05 am IST
Updated Aug 16, 2019, 9:05 am IST
Though there is a High Court ban on use of stones during the festival, locals manage to sneak in with stones, hoodwinking the authorities.
Locals believe that the goddess was pleased only after blood, equivalent to a human sacrifice, is shed during the sport, which was witnessed by thousands of people. (Photo: ANI)
 Locals believe that the goddess was pleased only after blood, equivalent to a human sacrifice, is shed during the sport, which was witnessed by thousands of people. (Photo: ANI)

Pithoragarh: Devotees turned up in large numbers at the Devidhura temple in Champawat district on Thursday and pelted each other with stones to celebrate Bagwal, a festival in which blood was shed to please the presiding deity.

The festival is celebrated annually on Raksha Bandhan, which falls on Shravan Purnima, to please Barahi Devi, the presiding deity.

 

Locals believe that the goddess was pleased only after blood, equivalent to a human sacrifice, is shed during the sport, which was witnessed by thousands of people.

On Thursday, the strange stone-pelting festival lasted for 10 minutes, leaving around 100 people injured, head priest of the temple BC Joshi said.

"In old times, human sacrifice used to be made annually on the occasion to please the goddess. According to the legend, an old woman, who required to sacrifice her only grandson, pleaded with the goddess to spare him," he said.

"Her prayers were accepted by the goddess, who appeared in dreams of her devotees and asked them to play Bagwal by pelting each other with stones and shed as much blood on the ground as can be considered equal to a human sacrifice," the head priest said.

According to the tradition, four local feudal lords-- Chamyal, Gaharwal, Olgiya and Lamgaria-are divide into two groups. Then both groups start pelting each other with stones. The ritual ends with a signal from the head priest.

Though there is a High Court ban on use of stones during the festival, locals manage to sneak in with stones, hoodwinking the authorities.

According to Champawat District Magistrate SN Pandey, the festival was witnessed by thousands of people, including former chief minister Bhagat Singh Kosiyari and former speaker of the state assembly Govind Singh Kunjwal.

...
Tags: bagwal, rakha bandha, shravan purnima, stone pelting
Location: India, Uttarakhand


Latest From Nation

In a tweet, Ganguly said the law should take its own course. (Photo: PTI | File)

BJP MP Roopa Ganguly's 'drunk' son rams car into wall in Kolkata

Vajpayee served as Prime Minister thrice -- briefly in 1996, and then for two terms between 1998 and 2004. (Photo:ANI)

President, PM pay tributes to Vajpayee on his first death anniversary

Recounting the chain of events of the two operations, the officer said after conducting the Balakot airstrike successfully, the IAF was expecting retaliation by the enemy, which ultimately came. (Photo: File)

'Witnessed Abhinandan shooting down Pak's F-16 fighter jet,' says Squadron Leader

Karnataka had recently requested the Centre to release Rs 3,000 crore as interim relief immediately. (Photo: File)

Yediyurappa in Delhi for next 2 days to discuss K'taka cabinet expansion



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shocking: Apple accidently confirms 2019 iPhone 11 details

Apple iPhone 11 could launch on September 10, 2019.
 

New 2019 iPhone 11 Pro leak confirms exciting Apple surprise

The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max is expected to be unveiled on September 10. (Photo: EverythingApplePro)
 

Human chain formed by CRPF jawans to help local cross flooded bridge

Incessant rainfall has led to flooding in various parts of Chhattisgarh. (Photo: ANI)
 

Women, school students tie rakhi on PM Modi's wrist

Shaikh, a Pakistani national who came to India after marriage, had earlier said that she had been tying rakhi on Modi's wrist for last 25 years. (Photo: ANI)
 

On I-Day, CRPF officer Harshpal Singh recalls how he fought JeM terrorists in J&K

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer Harshpal Singh, who is slated to receive the peacetime gallantry medal - Kirti Chakra today, recalls how he eliminated three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir last year. (Photo: ANI)
 

Twitter helps former child refugee to find man who gifted her a bike 24 year ago

Babakar also shared images with Egbert, after meeting him. (Photo: Twitter/Mevan)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP MP Roopa Ganguly's 'drunk' son rams car into wall in Kolkata

In a tweet, Ganguly said the law should take its own course. (Photo: PTI | File)

'Witnessed Abhinandan shooting down Pak's F-16 fighter jet,' says Squadron Leader

Recounting the chain of events of the two operations, the officer said after conducting the Balakot airstrike successfully, the IAF was expecting retaliation by the enemy, which ultimately came. (Photo: File)

Yediyurappa in Delhi for next 2 days to discuss K'taka cabinet expansion

Karnataka had recently requested the Centre to release Rs 3,000 crore as interim relief immediately. (Photo: File)

SC to hear petitions against Centre’s move to scrap Article 370 today

A special bench, comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer, will hear the petitions filed by advocate M L Sharma and Executive Editor, Kashmir Times, Anuradha Bhasin. (Photo: File)

UN Security Council to discuss Kashmir issue in closed-door consultation today

China wanted the consultations to take place on Thursday, but since the schedule was already set for the day without any meetings, it was to be taken up on Friday, the diplomat said. (Photo: PTI | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham