Stay away from Hong Kong, China tells world

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Aug 16, 2019, 12:49 am IST
Updated Aug 16, 2019, 12:49 am IST
Beijing also accused demonstrators in Hong Kong of being “radical forces” who have “ramped up violent crime” there.
Interestingly, while the situation in J&K is peaceful due to the large troop deployment to maintain law and order, China has itself admitted that “Hong Kong is facing the most dangerous and gravest situation since its return (from Britain to China) 22 years ago” and that “the top priority is to stop violence, end the chaos and restore order”. (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: In an ultimate irony, China — which is apparently pushing for the recent developments in Jammu and Kashmir to be discussed at the UN Security Council (UNSC) reportedly at the behest of its all-weather friend Pakistan — on Thursday told the world not to interfere in the current “chaotic” situation in Hong Kong which it regards as its “internal” matter.

Interestingly, while the situation in J&K is peaceful due to the large troop deployment to maintain law and order,  China has itself admitted that “Hong Kong is facing the most dangerous and gravest situation since its return (from Britain to China) 22 years ago” and that “the top priority is to stop violence, end the chaos and restore order”.

 

In a speech delivered in Hong Kong on Thursday, Commissioner of the Chinese foreign ministry Xie Feng said, “To our great distress, however, some radical forces in Hong  Kong have ramped up violent crime in recent months, which has gone beyond the limits of law, morality and humanity. To make things worse, some foreign forces have condoned and even colluded with them, seriously undermining law and order in the city. As the most recent example, some countries have grossly interfered in Hong Kong affairs, which are China’s domestic affairs”.

The senior Chinese official further added, “As Hong Kong is facing the most dangerous and gravest situation since its return 22 years ago, the top priority is to stop  violence, end the chaos and restore order.”

