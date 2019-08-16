Nation Current Affairs 16 Aug 2019 There is no place fo ...
There is no place for bigotry and fanaticism in India: Sonia Gandhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Aug 16, 2019, 1:38 am IST
Updated Aug 16, 2019, 2:57 am IST
Reminding the nation that Independence was a result of immeasurable sacrifices of those who made India what it is today.
 Sonia Gandhi.

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday said there is no place in India for bigotry and fanaticism, and asked the nation to stand against every act of injustice, intolerance and discrimination to truly cherish freedom.

In her message on the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day, she appealed to all to reinvigorate the principles of compassion, coexistence and inclusive development as the indelible features of polity, society and economy.

 

Extending greetings to fellow Indians after unfurling the national flag at the Congress headquarters here, she said India has surged ahead exponentially in all arenas but at the core exists the founding principles of “truth, non-violence, compassion and unwavering patriotism”.

Sonia Gandhi also said, “a democratic and resilient India at 73 has no place for bigotry, superstition, sectarianism, fanaticism, racialism, intolerance or injustice, yet millions of fellow citizens encounter discrimination every day.”

“We must rise as a Nation to stand against every act of injustice, intolerance and discrimination to truly cherish our freedom,” she said. The Congress president said the baton of nation building as also building a modern, equal, just and egalitarian society founded upon scientific temper, is in the hands of the youth.

Reminding the nation that Independence was a result of immeasurable sacrifices of those who made India what it is today, the Congress chief called upon every citizen to observe the solemn duty of protecting and preserving the values of freedom.

