Nation Current Affairs 16 Aug 2019 SC to hear petitions ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC to hear petitions against Centre’s move to scrap Article 370 today

PTI
Published Aug 16, 2019, 8:12 am IST
Updated Aug 16, 2019, 8:12 am IST
National Conference, the main political party of J&K, has also filed petition posing legal challenges in apex court.
A special bench, comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer, will hear the petitions filed by advocate M L Sharma and Executive Editor, Kashmir Times, Anuradha Bhasin. (Photo: File)
 A special bench, comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer, will hear the petitions filed by advocate M L Sharma and Executive Editor, Kashmir Times, Anuradha Bhasin. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Friday the petitions posing legal challenges to the Centre’s decision to scrap provisions of Article 370 which abrogated special status to Jammu and Kashmir and subsequent measures putting restrictions on the working of media in the region.

A special bench, comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer, will hear the petitions filed by advocate M L Sharma and Executive Editor, Kashmir Times, Anuradha Bhasin.

 

While the advocate has challenged the scrapping of provisions of Article 370 which has resulted in the creation of two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the journalist has sought directions for restoring of all modes of communication, including mobile Internet and landline services, throughout the state to provide an enabling environment for the media to practice its profession.

Sharma had filed the petition on August 6, a day after the Centre had abrogated the Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

The advocate in his plea has claimed that the Presidential order on Article 370 was illegal since it was passed without the consent of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

In a separate petition filed on August 10, Bhasin said she was seeking a direction for the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration to immediately relax all restrictions on freedom of movement of journalists and media personnel in Kashmir and some districts of Jammu.

The direction was sought to enable media personnel to practice their profession and exercise their right to report in furtherance of their rights under Articles 14, 19 (1) (a) and 19 (1) (g) and 21 of the Constitution as well as the right to know of the residents of the Kashmir Valley, the petition said.

In the petition, the editor said that since August 4, all connectivity was shutdown leaving Kashmir and some districts in Jammu completely isolated and cut-off from all possible modes of communication and information.

Earlier on Tuesday, the apex court had refused to interfere with the restrictions, including the communication clampdown in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that reasonable time should be given for bringing normalcy in the sensitive situation and posted the matter for hearing after two weeks.

Read | National Conference moves SC challenging Presidential order on Jammu and Kashmir

The National Conference, the main political party of Jammu and Kashmir, has also filed a petition posing legal challenges in the apex court to the changes made in the constitutional status of J&K, contending that these have taken away rights of its citizens without their mandate.

Arguing that the legislation approved by Parliament and the orders issued by the President subsequently were “unconstitutional”, the petition prayed for these to be declared as “void and inoperative”.

The petition has been filed by Mohammad Akbar Lone and Justice (rtd) Hasnain Masoodi, both Lok Sabha members belonging to the NC.

Lone is a former speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly and Masoodi a retired judge of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, who ruled in 2015 that Article 370 was a permanent feature of the Constitution.

Some other individuals have also filed a petition in the Supreme Court but they are not listed for hearing on Friday.

...
Tags: supreme court, article 370, jammu and kashmir, national conference
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Locals believe that the goddess was pleased only after blood, equivalent to a human sacrifice, is shed during the sport, which was witnessed by thousands of people. (Photo: ANI)

U'khand's unique stone throwing festival leaves over 100 injured in 10 minutes

In a tweet, Ganguly said the law should take its own course. (Photo: PTI | File)

BJP MP Roopa Ganguly's 'drunk' son rams car into wall in Kolkata

Vajpayee served as Prime Minister thrice -- briefly in 1996, and then for two terms between 1998 and 2004. (Photo:ANI)

President, PM pay tributes to Vajpayee on his first death anniversary

Recounting the chain of events of the two operations, the officer said after conducting the Balakot airstrike successfully, the IAF was expecting retaliation by the enemy, which ultimately came. (Photo: File)

'Witnessed Abhinandan shooting down Pak's F-16 fighter jet,' says Squadron Leader



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shocking: Apple accidently confirms 2019 iPhone 11 details

Apple iPhone 11 could launch on September 10, 2019.
 

New 2019 iPhone 11 Pro leak confirms exciting Apple surprise

The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max is expected to be unveiled on September 10. (Photo: EverythingApplePro)
 

Human chain formed by CRPF jawans to help local cross flooded bridge

Incessant rainfall has led to flooding in various parts of Chhattisgarh. (Photo: ANI)
 

Women, school students tie rakhi on PM Modi's wrist

Shaikh, a Pakistani national who came to India after marriage, had earlier said that she had been tying rakhi on Modi's wrist for last 25 years. (Photo: ANI)
 

On I-Day, CRPF officer Harshpal Singh recalls how he fought JeM terrorists in J&K

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer Harshpal Singh, who is slated to receive the peacetime gallantry medal - Kirti Chakra today, recalls how he eliminated three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir last year. (Photo: ANI)
 

Twitter helps former child refugee to find man who gifted her a bike 24 year ago

Babakar also shared images with Egbert, after meeting him. (Photo: Twitter/Mevan)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

U'khand's unique stone throwing festival leaves over 100 injured in 10 minutes

Locals believe that the goddess was pleased only after blood, equivalent to a human sacrifice, is shed during the sport, which was witnessed by thousands of people. (Photo: ANI)

BJP MP Roopa Ganguly's 'drunk' son rams car into wall in Kolkata

In a tweet, Ganguly said the law should take its own course. (Photo: PTI | File)

'Witnessed Abhinandan shooting down Pak's F-16 fighter jet,' says Squadron Leader

Recounting the chain of events of the two operations, the officer said after conducting the Balakot airstrike successfully, the IAF was expecting retaliation by the enemy, which ultimately came. (Photo: File)

Yediyurappa in Delhi for next 2 days to discuss K'taka cabinet expansion

Karnataka had recently requested the Centre to release Rs 3,000 crore as interim relief immediately. (Photo: File)

UN Security Council to discuss Kashmir issue in closed-door consultation today

China wanted the consultations to take place on Thursday, but since the schedule was already set for the day without any meetings, it was to be taken up on Friday, the diplomat said. (Photo: PTI | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham