Nation Current Affairs 16 Aug 2019 'Govt's focus is ear ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Govt's focus is earliest return to normalcy': J&K Chief Secretary

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 16, 2019, 3:26 pm IST
Updated Aug 16, 2019, 3:38 pm IST
BVR Subrahmanyam addressed media to qualm fears of public regarding on-ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir.
More details awaited. (Photo: ANI)
 More details awaited. (Photo: ANI)

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam addressed the media on Friday talking about prevalent lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir that has been a major issue for concern.

He said that, "In implementing decision taken last fortnight, cross-border terrorism required the government to put in place certain preventing steps. Important factor was credible inputs that such organisations were planning to undertake strikes in J&K in immediate future."

 

Talking about the steps being undertaken, he said, "Steps consequently taken included restrictions on free movement and telecom connectivity prevention of large gathering, closure of schools and colleges."

He also said a few preventive detentions of certain individuals were also made in accordance with provisions of law to maintain law and order in the state. "The government's focus is on the earliest return to normalcy while ensuring that terrorist forces are given no opportunity to wreak havoc as in the past."

Subrahmanyam also said that schools will be opened after the weekend area by area. "Movement of public transport to be made operational. Govt offices are functional from today. Telecom connectivity will be gradually eased and restored in a phased manner."

"12 out of 22 districts are functioning normally with some limited restrictions in 5 districts. The measures put in place has ensured that there has not been a single loss of life," Subrahmanyam emphasised.

...
Tags: bvr subrahmanyam, chief secretary, jammu and kashmir, article 370, lockdown
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

The international community has urged both countries to exercise restraint and to ensure that peace and stability prevail along the Line of Control (LoC). (Photo: ANI)

US Deputy Secy of State meets MEA Jaishankar in Delhi

The hilarious tweet included a picture of three small packets filled with an orange powder. (Photo: Meghalaya Police | Twitter)

Meghalaya police's tweet on drug peddlers selling Rasna will leave you in splits

On July 31, Directorate of School Education had issued a circular which directed senior officials from various districts to identify schools where students were being made to wear wrist bands to segregate them on the basis of caste. (Representational Image)

'Coloured-wrist bands to continue, no action would be taken': TN Education Minister

Showing confidence ahead of Haryana polls, due in October, Shah said, 'We are again going to form government in Haryana, with 2/3rd majority.' (Photo: ANI)

What Cong couldn't do in 70 yrs, Modi govt did in 75 days: Shah on Article 370



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Meghalaya police's tweet on drug peddlers selling Rasna will leave you in splits

The hilarious tweet included a picture of three small packets filled with an orange powder. (Photo: Meghalaya Police | Twitter)
 

Watch: Clip of grizzly bear scratching an itch goes viral

The video was posted by Akron Zoo in Ohio, USA. (Photo: video screengrab)
 

Good News: Prabhas’ 'Saaho Game' launched on Independence day

Saaho Game.
 

Temple in Karnataka worships Mahatma Gandhi; offer tea, coffee and bananas

Prayers, along with tea, coffee and bananas, are rendred to Gandhi's idol by the temple priest at Shri Bramha Baidarkala Kshetra, three times a day. (Photo: ANI)
 

Air India becomes 1st Indian airline to fly over zero degree North Pole on I-Day

Talks of complete privatisation of the national carrier have been underway since Air India became a liability. (Photo: File)
 

Fantasy or strategy? Donald Trump wants to buy Greenland from Denmark

There was no official comment from the White House, and the Danish embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Coloured-wrist bands to continue, no action would be taken': TN Education Minister

On July 31, Directorate of School Education had issued a circular which directed senior officials from various districts to identify schools where students were being made to wear wrist bands to segregate them on the basis of caste. (Representational Image)

India’s 'No First Use' policy may change based on circumstances: Rajnath Singh

Singh said, 'Till today, our nuclear policy is 'No First Use'. What happens in future depends on the circumstances.' ( Photo: ANI | Twitter)

US Deputy Secy of State meets MEA Jaishankar in Delhi

The international community has urged both countries to exercise restraint and to ensure that peace and stability prevail along the Line of Control (LoC). (Photo: ANI)

Yediyurappa meets PM, seeks immediate funds for flood relief

Responding to his appeal, the Prime Minister assured tosend central study team soon to assess the damage due to the floods, the Chief Minister said in the national capital after the meeting. (Photo: File)

Wall of resort belonging to Azam Khan's son demolished

'The irrigation department along with the district administration demolished the wall today which was erected illegally,' official said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham