Nation Current Affairs 16 Aug 2019 It’s another day o ...
Nation, Current Affairs

It’s another day of massive security for J&K people

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Aug 16, 2019, 1:40 am IST
Updated Aug 16, 2019, 1:40 am IST
Throughout the day, columns of the Army carried out regular patrolling across the Valley for area domination.
Thousands of J&K policemen and members of Central armed police forces including CRPF in riotgear enforced curfew-like restrictions firmly in Srinagar and other cities and towns of the Valley.
 Thousands of J&K policemen and members of Central armed police forces including CRPF in riotgear enforced curfew-like restrictions firmly in Srinagar and other cities and towns of the Valley.

SRINAGAR: The Valley’s over seven million population spent yet another day indoors amid persisting tensions and an enlarged security clampdown on Thursday. They also continue to reel under a communication blockade. It was the first Independence Day after the Parliament approved a resolution abrogating the special status for of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and splitting it into two Union Territories.

Thousands of J&K policemen and members of Central armed police forces including CRPF in riotgear enforced curfew-like restrictions firmly in Srinagar and other cities and towns of the Valley.

 

They had laid additional barricades, drop-gates and other security check posts along the streets in an effort to impede protests.

Throughout the day, columns of the Army carried out regular patrolling across the Valley for area domination. The men in olive were out also to secure sensitive installations.

Meanwhile, Governor Satya Pal Malik was joined by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to witness ceremonial ID parade at Srinagar’s Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium.

...
Tags: jammu and kashmir, article 370, union territories
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

Students of Arupukkottai college are cleaning the former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj's ancestral home in Virudhunagar on I-Day on Thrusday. (Photo: DC)

Rusticated youth clean up K Kamaraj home on Independence Day

The BBMP has been hoping that the government will release funds to run the canteen project.

Indira Canteen awaits govt funds to keep its stoves burning

Picture for represenation

Black spots: Expert slams BBMP’s garbage collection

Picture for representation

Automatic signalling work from KSR to Cantonment begins



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Women, school students tie rakhi on PM Modi's wrist

Shaikh, a Pakistani national who came to India after marriage, had earlier said that she had been tying rakhi on Modi's wrist for last 25 years. (Photo: ANI)
 

On I-Day, CRPF officer Harshpal Singh recalls how he fought JeM terrorists in J&K

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer Harshpal Singh, who is slated to receive the peacetime gallantry medal - Kirti Chakra today, recalls how he eliminated three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir last year. (Photo: ANI)
 

Twitter helps former child refugee to find man who gifted her a bike 24 year ago

Babakar also shared images with Egbert, after meeting him. (Photo: Twitter/Mevan)
 

Esha Gupta trolled for wishing Republic Day on Independence Day, says account hacked

Esha Gupta.
 

PM Modi's maiden I-Day address of second term also his second-longest

Only four-minutes short of his longest Independence Day speech delivered in 2016, today's 92-minute long address touched upon wide-varieties of the subject and showcased a five-year road-map of his government's ongoing term. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 

Mia Khalifa reveals the money she made in Adult film industry; find out

Mia Khalifa.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rusticated youth clean up K Kamaraj home on Independence Day

Students of Arupukkottai college are cleaning the former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj's ancestral home in Virudhunagar on I-Day on Thrusday. (Photo: DC)

Indira Canteen awaits govt funds to keep its stoves burning

The BBMP has been hoping that the government will release funds to run the canteen project.

Black spots: Expert slams BBMP’s garbage collection

Picture for represenation

Automatic signalling work from KSR to Cantonment begins

Picture for representation

Scientist doubts KSPCB pollution data

Out of 13 monitoring stations installed across the city, the one at Urban Eco Park, KSPCB Office Premises, Peenya is the only station to have recorded the PM 10 at 109 and the board has calculated the AQI as 105.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham