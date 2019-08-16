It’s another day of massive security for J&K people

Thousands of J&K policemen and members of Central armed police forces including CRPF in riotgear enforced curfew-like restrictions firmly in Srinagar and other cities and towns of the Valley.

SRINAGAR: The Valley’s over seven million population spent yet another day indoors amid persisting tensions and an enlarged security clampdown on Thursday. They also continue to reel under a communication blockade. It was the first Independence Day after the Parliament approved a resolution abrogating the special status for of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and splitting it into two Union Territories.

They had laid additional barricades, drop-gates and other security check posts along the streets in an effort to impede protests.

Throughout the day, columns of the Army carried out regular patrolling across the Valley for area domination. The men in olive were out also to secure sensitive installations.

Meanwhile, Governor Satya Pal Malik was joined by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to witness ceremonial ID parade at Srinagar’s Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium.