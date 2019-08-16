Nation Current Affairs 16 Aug 2019 India to have common ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India to have common chief for armed forces: PM Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PAWAN BALI
Published Aug 16, 2019, 12:33 am IST
Updated Aug 16, 2019, 1:09 am IST
The CDS will be the top military official and will be the Prime Minister’s one-point reference on defence matters.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with schoolchildren at the Red Fort on Thursday. (PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with schoolchildren at the Red Fort on Thursday. (PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announcing a key military reform in his Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort here on Thursday morning, said the post of Chief of Defence Staff would be created, who was likely to be above the chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force.

This landmark announcement comes 19 years after the idea was first proposed in the aftermath of the Kargil conflict of 1999.

 

The CDS will be the top military official and will be the Prime Minister’s one-point reference on defence matters. The CDS will bring greater integration and coordination among the Army, Navy and Air Force to effectively respond to all external threats.

It is learnt that the Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Bipin Rawat, could be the first Chief of Defence Staff. Mr Modi indicated that the three service chiefs might report to the CDS, saying that there would be “an effective leadership to guide the services”.

“We have decided that we will now have a Chief of Defence Staff and after the formation of this post all the three forces will get effective leadership at the top level,” the Prime Minister said in the Red Fort speech.

Mr Modi said the scope and nature of war was fast changing and “in the circumstances India too should not have a fragmented approach”.

He said: “Our entire military power will have to work in unison and move forward. Things cannot move smoothly if anyone from the Navy, Army and Air Force is a step ahead from the other two forces, while the other two are lagging behind. All three should move simultaneously at the same pace,” said the Prime Minister.

Mr Modi said there should be good coordination and “it should be in line with the changing war and security environment in the world”.

The creation of the Chief of Defence Staff, which is seen as the biggest military reform in decades, comes nearly two decades after the Kargil Review Committee had recommended it. Sources said that the government had already appointed a committee to advise it on different aspects of the CDS matter, and could give its report by November.

...
Tags: kargil review committee, prime minister narendra modi, red fort, air force
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

One nation, One Constitution: PM Modi

Latest From Nation

TRS president Rama Rao called on the family and presented a cheque that meets the admission fee for Maha Lakshmi to join the Telangana Aviation Academy.

On I-Day, KT Rama Rao helps veteran’s kin to study

A senior HMDA official said that the municipal authority has received the proposals from the municipalities to develop the parks.

Land for 15 urban parks identified

A rush of tourists to Nagarjunasagar dam to witness the release of water leads to a six-km long traffic jam on Thursday. (DC)

Hyderabad: Massive inflows to continue for 3 days

In the general category, the fee for five subjects is Rs 1,500 per student.

CBSE school charge about Rs 3,000 as exam fee



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Women, school students tie rakhi on PM Modi's wrist

Shaikh, a Pakistani national who came to India after marriage, had earlier said that she had been tying rakhi on Modi's wrist for last 25 years. (Photo: ANI)
 

On I-Day, CRPF officer Harshpal Singh recalls how he fought JeM terrorists in J&K

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer Harshpal Singh, who is slated to receive the peacetime gallantry medal - Kirti Chakra today, recalls how he eliminated three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir last year. (Photo: ANI)
 

Twitter helps former child refugee to find man who gifted her a bike 24 year ago

Babakar also shared images with Egbert, after meeting him. (Photo: Twitter/Mevan)
 

Esha Gupta trolled for wishing Republic Day on Independence Day, says account hacked

Esha Gupta.
 

PM Modi's maiden I-Day address of second term also his second-longest

Only four-minutes short of his longest Independence Day speech delivered in 2016, today's 92-minute long address touched upon wide-varieties of the subject and showcased a five-year road-map of his government's ongoing term. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 

Mia Khalifa reveals the money she made in Adult film industry; find out

Mia Khalifa.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Massive inflows to continue for 3 days

A rush of tourists to Nagarjunasagar dam to witness the release of water leads to a six-km long traffic jam on Thursday. (DC)

Telangana High Court to allow efiling by yearend, says CJ

Telangana High Court Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan salutes the national flag after hoisting it in the High Court premises on Thursday. (DC)

Indian crew aboard Iranian tanker released in Gibraltar

V. Muraleedharan

One nation, One Constitution: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at the crowd from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)

J&K: Independence Day celebrated in Kulgam, DC Showkat Ajaz Bhat hoists national flag

Addressing the gathering, DC Kulgam, Showkat Ajaz Bhat gave a historical background of the day and said that Independence Day is the most significant day in the history of the country as it was on this day that it achieved freedom on the day from British rule. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham