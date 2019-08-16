Eastern Air Command Commanders' Conclave starts in Shillong

The IAF Chief reiterated that the IAF is in the process of transformation through modernisation as well as upgradation of existing fleets and weapon systems. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: A two-day Commanders Conclave of the Eastern Air Command (EAC) was inaugurated by Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa on Friday at HQ EAC in Upper Shillong. EAC Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, EAC Air Marshal RD Mathur welcomed the IAF Chief and introduced the commanders to him.

In his address to the commanders on the inaugural day of the conclave, Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa exhorted them to be in operational readiness to take on any task to safeguard the skies of the Nation.

He discussed the prevailing security scenario and emphasised on the need for all air warriors to remain ever vigilant so that any attempt to degrade the operational efficiency of IAF could be easily thwarted, according to an EAC statement.

Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa cautioned that while constant vigil must be maintained to counter the physical threat, at the same time one should also guard against becoming target to propagation of false information through social media, EAC spokesperson Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh said.

The IAF Chief reiterated that the IAF is in the process of transformation through modernisation as well as upgradation of existing fleets and weapon systems. However, this also brings with it some challenges.

There is an urgent requirement that all IAF personnel adapt themselves to the rapidly changing inventory and associated high technology. The IAF Chief also conveyed his appreciation on successful completion of various exercises conducted by HQ EAC.