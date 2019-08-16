Nation Current Affairs 16 Aug 2019 Eastern Air Command ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Eastern Air Command Commanders' Conclave starts in Shillong

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published Aug 16, 2019, 6:56 pm IST
Updated Aug 16, 2019, 6:58 pm IST
EAC Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, EAC Air Marshal RD Mathur welcomed the IAF Chief and introduced the commanders to him.
The IAF Chief reiterated that the IAF is in the process of transformation through modernisation as well as upgradation of existing fleets and weapon systems. (Photo: File)
 The IAF Chief reiterated that the IAF is in the process of transformation through modernisation as well as upgradation of existing fleets and weapon systems. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: A two-day Commanders Conclave of the Eastern Air Command (EAC) was inaugurated by Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa on Friday at HQ EAC in Upper Shillong. EAC Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, EAC Air Marshal RD Mathur welcomed the IAF Chief and introduced the commanders to him.

In his address to the commanders on the inaugural day of the conclave, Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa exhorted them to be in operational readiness to take on any task to safeguard the skies of the Nation.

 

He discussed the prevailing security scenario and emphasised on the need for all air warriors to remain ever vigilant so that any attempt to degrade the operational efficiency of IAF could be easily thwarted, according to an EAC statement.

Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa cautioned that while constant vigil must be maintained to counter the physical threat, at the same time one should also guard against becoming target to propagation of false information through social media, EAC spokesperson Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh said.

The IAF Chief reiterated that the IAF is in the process of transformation through modernisation as well as upgradation of existing fleets and weapon systems. However, this also brings with it some challenges.

There is an urgent requirement that all IAF personnel adapt themselves to the rapidly changing inventory and associated high technology. The IAF Chief also conveyed his appreciation on successful completion of various exercises conducted by HQ EAC.

...
Tags: eastern air command, b s dhanoa, indian air force
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Latest From Nation

Ever since the government announced its move on Article 370, the top brass of the Army has frequently undertaken visits to the Valley to review the security situation. (Photo: PTI)

High alert sounded at security bases in Jammu&Kashmir

IDT students, through their performance, gave the message of keeping the Surat airport clean and maintaining its beauty. They also acknowledged the fact of Surat getting its own very first international flight this very year. (Photo: ANI)

Surat airport basks in the celebrations of Independence Day by the AAI, IDT

In a suspected suicide pact, a man allegedly shot dead his pregnant wife, son and parents before shooting himself at Gundlupet in Chamarajnagar district in the early hours of Friday, police said. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru man kills pregnant wife, family before shooting self

He discussed the prevailing security scenario and emphasised on the need for all air warriors to remain ever vigilant so that any attempt to degrade the operational efficiency of IAF could be easily thwarted, according to an EAC statement. (Photo: DC)

Eastern Air Command Commanders' Conclave starts in Shillong



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

SIIMA Awards 2019: Vijay, Yash, Keerthi, KGF win big, here's full winners list

SIIMA Awards 2019. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Users risk safety by using breached credentials for financial, email accounts: Google

In a recent blogpost, Google said hijackers routinely attempt to sign in to sites across the web with credentials exposed by third-party breaches. (Photo: Representational Image/PTI)
 

Watch: Birthday boy Saif Ali Khan looks intense in teaser of 'Laal Kaptaan'

Laal Kaptaan teaser.
 

Meghalaya police's tweet on drug peddlers selling Rasna will leave you in splits

The hilarious tweet included a picture of three small packets filled with an orange powder. (Photo: Meghalaya Police | Twitter)
 

Watch: Clip of grizzly bear scratching an itch goes viral

The video was posted by Akron Zoo in Ohio, USA. (Photo: video screengrab)
 

Good News: Prabhas’ 'Saaho Game' launched on Independence day

Saaho Game.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

High alert sounded at security bases in Jammu&Kashmir

Ever since the government announced its move on Article 370, the top brass of the Army has frequently undertaken visits to the Valley to review the security situation. (Photo: PTI)

Surat airport basks in the celebrations of Independence Day by the AAI, IDT

IDT students, through their performance, gave the message of keeping the Surat airport clean and maintaining its beauty. They also acknowledged the fact of Surat getting its own very first international flight this very year. (Photo: ANI)

Eastern Air Command Commanders' Conclave starts in Shillong

He discussed the prevailing security scenario and emphasised on the need for all air warriors to remain ever vigilant so that any attempt to degrade the operational efficiency of IAF could be easily thwarted, according to an EAC statement. (Photo: DC)

35 crocodiles rescued in Vadodara since July 31 downpour

Water from the overflowing Vishwamitri river entered several localities in the city, bringing with it many crocodiles. (Photo: Representational)

AP: Two held for flying drones over Chandrababu Naidu's residence

The leaders also said that this can be one of the reasons why they were taking stock of the security arrangements in his house. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham