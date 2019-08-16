Nation Current Affairs 16 Aug 2019 BJP leader Birender ...
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP leader Birender Singh praises Amit Shah, calls him 'man of steel'

ANI
Published Aug 16, 2019, 5:13 pm IST
Updated Aug 16, 2019, 5:15 pm IST
'Vajpayeeji had a special place in politics which after Independence, very few Indians were able to achieve,'Singh said.
Senior BJP leader Birender Singh. (Photo: ANI)
 Senior BJP leader Birender Singh. (Photo: ANI)

Jind: Senior BJP leader Birender Singh on Friday praised the Union government for the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir while calling Union Home Minister Amit Shah a 'man of steel'.

At the party's Astha rally, speaking to ANI on the scrapping of Article 370, Singh said, "What did not happen in past 70 years, has happened in 70 days. Sardar Patel was the Iron Man, because steel was not there back then. Today we have stainless steel in the country, so I would say Amit Shah is the man of steel."

 

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi had said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government took key decisions including passing bills on the abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, ban on the practice of Triple Talaq and anti-terror laws to fulfill the aspirations of the people.

"During the difficult times of Independence, people like Sardar Vallabhai Patel took very tough and valiant decisions. But because of Article 370, there emerged problems. Repealing of Article 370 and Article 35A was a step towards fulfilling Sardar Patel's dream of a strong and united India. The spirit of 'One Nation, One Constitution' has become a reality and India is proud of that," Modi had said.

Commenting upon the upcoming assembly polls in the state, Singh said that BJP will emerge victorious in Haryana. "During the last five years in Haryana, people have seen hope. The party, organisation and the government have made a good bonding with the people," he said.

"BJP getting 304 seats in the Lok Sabha elections is historical. BJP has emerged as a pan India party," he added.

On being asked about his thoughts on the first death anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Singh said, "Vajpayeeji had a special place in politics which after Independence, very few Indians were able to achieve. He was a leader of Jan Sangh, then he became the leader of BJP and then led NDA government while he was the Prime Minister of the country. He was a popular leader and I pay tributes to him."

One of the tallest leaders of the country and founder members of the BJP, Vajpayee died last year on August 16 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after a prolonged illness. He was 93.

...
Tags: birender singh, astha rally, amit shah, article 370
Location: India, Haryana


Latest From Nation

An unprecedented chain of events had unfolded on February 3 when a CBI team reached Kumar's residence to question him. (Photo: Representational)

Rajiv Kumar appears before CBI in Rose Valley case

India on Friday suspended weekly Thar Link Express which connects Jodhpur in Rajasthan to Karachi in Pakistan, a railway official said. (Photo: File)

India suspends Thar Link Express till further orders

Congress MLA Safia Khan (Photo: ANI)

Justice denied in Pehlu Khan case: Congress MLA Safia Khan

In 2016, the all India entrance exam was made mandatory for granting admission to medical courses. (Photo: File)

Caste should be eradicated from education places: TN minister Jayakumar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Birthday boy Saif Ali Khan looks intense in teaser of 'Laal Kaptaan'

Laal Kaptaan teaser.
 

Meghalaya police's tweet on drug peddlers selling Rasna will leave you in splits

The hilarious tweet included a picture of three small packets filled with an orange powder. (Photo: Meghalaya Police | Twitter)
 

Watch: Clip of grizzly bear scratching an itch goes viral

The video was posted by Akron Zoo in Ohio, USA. (Photo: video screengrab)
 

Good News: Prabhas’ 'Saaho Game' launched on Independence day

Saaho Game.
 

Temple in Karnataka worships Mahatma Gandhi; offer tea, coffee and bananas

Prayers, along with tea, coffee and bananas, are rendred to Gandhi's idol by the temple priest at Shri Bramha Baidarkala Kshetra, three times a day. (Photo: ANI)
 

Air India becomes 1st Indian airline to fly over zero degree North Pole on I-Day

Talks of complete privatisation of the national carrier have been underway since Air India became a liability. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rajiv Kumar appears before CBI in Rose Valley case

An unprecedented chain of events had unfolded on February 3 when a CBI team reached Kumar's residence to question him. (Photo: Representational)

Justice denied in Pehlu Khan case: Congress MLA Safia Khan

Congress MLA Safia Khan (Photo: ANI)

Caste should be eradicated from education places: TN minister Jayakumar

In 2016, the all India entrance exam was made mandatory for granting admission to medical courses. (Photo: File)

Major General serving in Assam Rifles dismissed without pension over sexual abuse

An Army Major General serving from Assam Rifles in the north east has been dismissed without pension over a case of sexual harassment involving another serving officer. (Representational Image)

Detained Nigerian cleric leaves Indian hospital

The leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) had been in custody in Nigeria along with his wife Zeenah Ibrahim since their arrest in December 2015 after violence that saw the army kill some 350 of his followers. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham