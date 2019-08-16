Nation Current Affairs 16 Aug 2019 'Baseless, fict ...
'Baseless, fictitious': Army rejects Pak's claim of killing 5 Indian soldiers in J&K

PTI
Published Aug 16, 2019, 9:21 am IST
Updated Aug 16, 2019, 9:21 am IST
The response by Indian Army came after Pakistan military's spokesperson claimed that 3 of its soldiers and 5 Indian personnel were killed.
The Indian Army has also strengthened its vigil along the LoC and kept its personnel on high alert to effectively deal with any 'misadventure' by Pakistan, a senior military official said. (Representational Image)
New Delhi: The Indian Army on Thursday called as "fictitious" the Pakistan military's claim of killing five Indian soldiers during a cross-border firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The response by the Indian Army came after Pakistan military's spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor claimed that three of its soldiers and five Indian personnel were killed in the cross-border firing.

 

"The claim by Pakistan is totally baseless and fictitious. We strongly reject the claim," Indian Army spokesperson Col Aman Anand said.

In a tweet, the Pakistani Army's spokesperson also alleged that the Indian Army has increased firing along the LoC in an effort to divert attention from the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

He claimed that a number of bunkers were damaged and "intermittent exchange of fire continues".

There have been reports of the Pakistan Army increasing its deployment along the LoC after India's decision to withdraw special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The Indian Army has also strengthened its vigil along the LoC and kept its personnel on high alert to effectively deal with any "misadventure" by Pakistan, a senior military official said.

