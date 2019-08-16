Nation Current Affairs 16 Aug 2019 AP: Two held for fly ...
AP: Two held for flying drones over Chandrababu Naidu's residence

ANI
Published Aug 16, 2019, 5:51 pm IST
Updated Aug 16, 2019, 5:52 pm IST
TDP leaders allege that the persons may have malicious intent to attack Naidu as the drone box may contain a bomb.
The leaders also said that this can be one of the reasons why they were taking stock of the security arrangements in his house. (Photo: File)
Amaravati: The workers of Telugu Yuvata, the youth wing of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), on Friday caught two persons who were allegedly capturing visuals of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's bungalow with a drone camera here.

TDP leaders allege that the persons may have malicious intent to attack Naidu as the drone box may contain a bomb. The leaders also said that this can be one of the reasons why they were taking stock of the security arrangements in his house.

 

Expressing concerns over the security breach, TDP workers held a protest at Naidu's residence. The workers also had a verbal altercation with the police.

As the agitation intensified, the police resorted to lathi-charge and detained TDP Youth wing president Devineni Avinash and other party workers.

The TDP workers also demanded the Director General of Police (DGP) to order a probe into the matter.

