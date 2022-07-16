  
TS High Court sends notice to Centre over IAS seniority

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Jul 16, 2022, 3:01 am IST
Updated Jul 16, 2022, 7:28 am IST
HYDERABAD: In a contempt case related to the seniority of conferred IAS officials, the Telangana High Court on Friday issued notice to the secretary to the Union ministry of personnel and public grievances P. K. Tripathi to give explanation within two weeks as to why he did not implement the order of the HC in respect of adjusting the seniority of five conferred IAS officers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice S. Nanda was hearing the contempt case filed by conferred IAS officers, G.S.R.K.R. Vijay Kumar, K.R.B.H.N. Chakravarthy, M. Girija Shankar, from AP cadre and G. Kishan from Telangana cadre and G. Ravi Babu, a retired IAS officer from Hyderabad.

They brought to the notice of the court that the said department had been turning deaf ears to its orders.

Because of inordinate delay in completing selections of IAS after completing the cadre review which was to be done once in every five years, they lost their seniority of more than eight years, they submitted.

Despite HC’s directions, the authorities, particularly the Union ministry, did not readjust their seniority.

The bench directed assistant solicitor general Namavarapu Rajeswara Rao to get instructions from the Union secretary in this regard and inform the court by July 29.

