  
Nation Current Affairs 16 Jul 2022 Swelling Godavari ri ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Swelling Godavari river inundates villages in Odisha district, several evacuated

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 16, 2022, 11:10 am IST
Updated Jul 16, 2022, 11:10 am IST
Backwaters from river Godavari has entered Motu block and some other places on the banks of its tributaries Sabari and Sileru. (PTI)
 Backwaters from river Godavari has entered Motu block and some other places on the banks of its tributaries Sabari and Sileru. (PTI)

Bhubaneswar: Several people have been evacuated from low-lying areas in parts of Odisha's Malkangiri district, which are reeling under floods as backwaters from river Godavari in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh inundated villages and fields.

The district administration has opened shelter camps at different places for the flood-affected people, Malkangiri Collector Vishal Singh said.

The district has received heavy showers in past four days. Backwaters from river Godavari has entered Motu block and some other places on the banks of its tributaries Sabari and Sileru, Singh told PTI.

Water level in river Godavari has touched 70 feet at Bhadrachalam, four feet more than the previous record set in 2006, the collector stated.

Singh, who visited Motu, Kalimela and Padia blocks of the district, said that the administration has made elaborate arrangement for the safety of people.

An official report said at least three villages -- Binayakpur, Alama and Peta -- have been completed inundated in the flood, with locals there wading through the waters to reach to safety.

There has been no human casualty in the flood thus far, Singh said.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain in most places across Odisha, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in some parts of the state.

The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has also alerted district collectors, and asked them to keep a constant vigil on the developments that may take place due to heavy rainfall in different parts of Odisha. 

...
Tags: godavari floods, heavy rainfall godavari floods, odisha floods
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar


Latest From Nation

The Karnataka government has withdrawn its order banning photography and videography by the public inside government offices

Karnataka withdraws order banning photography, videography in government offices

SIT claimed Teesta Setalvad was part of a

Allegations against Ahmed Patel manufactured: Congress on Gujarat police claims

Although rains receded, temperatures went down, with a maximum of 25.5ºC and a minimum of 21.3ºC, making the city cooler than usual. — DC File Image

Drop in mercury levels in Hyderabad as rains weaken

AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami with his supporters after being elected as interim General Secretary of the party, during the general council meeting of AIADMK, in Chennai (PTI Photo)

The purge continues on both sides as EPS reaches out to cadre



MOST POPULAR

 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

IAF receives over 1.83 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme in 6 days

The government had on June 16 increased the upper age limit for recruitment under the scheme to 23 years from 21 for the year 2022. (Photo: IAF)

Judge: If kids go to school at 7 AM, why can't SC sit at 9 AM

Justice UU Lalit. (Image credit: Twitter)

SC to hear on Thursday plea of TV anchor against FIRs for doctored Rahul video

Supreme Court (PTI)

Free booster shots for adults at government hospitals from Friday

As of now, the booster dose is available free of cost to only healthcare workers, frontline workers and all elderly population above 60 years of age at government vaccination centres. (AFP)

UAE to invest $2 bn on Indian food parks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the I2U2 virtual Summit, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->