Srisailam gets constant inflows from Almatti and Tungabhadra

ANANTAPUR: Heavy inflows continued for Srisailam Reservoir following heavy outflows from upstream areas of Krishna and Tungabhadra rivers.

Srisailam dam was receiving inflows of more than 2 lakh cusecs and a water storage of 65 tmc-ft was reported. Srisailam dam authorities hope the water level may reach a level for release towards Pothireddypadu to meet the needs of the Rayalaseema region in a week. The water level on Friday was at 842ft.

The Almatti dam released outflows of 1.69 cusecs towards downstream areas as the dam got more than 90tmc-ft of water and there was heavy inflow from upstream areas.

In addition, the Jurala project was filled by 78 per cent of its water storage capacity and water was released towards the Srisailam for the past four days.

Tungabhadra dam continued to receive heavy inflow of floodwaters and the storage capacity was almost full. About 1.52 lakh cusecs of water was discharged from the dam to downstream areas of the river towards Srisailam.

The TB dam board alerted the low-lying areas and was evacuating people living closer to the riverbed.