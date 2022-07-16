KCR to conduct aerial survey of flood hit areas

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will, on Sunday, undertake an aerial inspection of the flood hit areas along Godavari river. The aerial survey, which is expected to follow the course of the river, will take the Chief Minister from Kadam dam in Nirmal district to Bhadrachalam in Khammam district, his office said on Saturday.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar will be accompanying Chandrashekar Rao for the aerial survey.

Meanwhile, Health Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday, under the directions of the Chief Minister, reviewed with hospital heads and doctors in all the flood hit areas to discuss measures to prevent the spread of communicable diseases, the Chief Minister’s Office said.