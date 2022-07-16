Karnataka withdraws order banning photography, videography in government offices

The Karnataka government has withdrawn its order banning photography and videography by the public inside government offices

Mangaluru: The Karnataka government has withdrawn its order banning photography and videography by the public inside government offices in the state.

On Friday, the government issued an order in this regard without citing any reason for the decision.

The government has banned the videography and photography in public offices based on a petition from the Karnataka State Government Employees Association. The association president had stated that the photographs and videos shoot in the government offices are being circulated on social media. And there are chances for such photographs being misused.

But the ban order was strongly opposed by social activists.

Following strong objection, the state government has withdrawn the order within 24 hours.

“The order was reconsidered. The government order has been withdrawn with immediate effect,” the new order stated.

“It was a senseless order issued by the state government. Social activists have brought corruption cases in government offices to light through video clippings and photographs. Why should the government ban photography? If anybody is found harassing the government employees then they should be booked. A blanket ban on photography or videography is not a right move,” social activist and National Environment Care Federation state secretary Shashidhar Shetty told Deccan Chronicle.