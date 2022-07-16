  
Nation, Current Affairs

AP fire brigade rescues 501 people from flood-hit areas

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 16, 2022, 11:51 pm IST
Updated Jul 17, 2022, 1:16 am IST
Nearly, 110 fire personnel armed with lifejackets and lifebuoys moved in flood-hit areas in boats to rescue and evacuate the affected people to safety. They evacuated many, including an old man and a pregnant woman from Bodasakurru village of Allavaram mandal in country boats. — PTI Image
 Nearly, 110 fire personnel armed with lifejackets and lifebuoys moved in flood-hit areas in boats to rescue and evacuate the affected people to safety. They evacuated many, including an old man and a pregnant woman from Bodasakurru village of Allavaram mandal in country boats. — PTI Image

VIJAYAWADA: AP fire personnel have rescued 501 persons and evacuated 6,926 people from flood-affected areas including from Kakinada, Paderu, Konaseema, Rajahmundry, West Godavari and Eluru starting July 12 to Saturday.

As floods started in Godavari River, fire personnel of respective districts swung into action and assisted the local administration in rescuing and evacuating people, in addition to distributing relief material.

In Konaseema district alone, fire personnel evacuated as many as 6,438 persons, including children, pregnant women and the aged, to safe places in boats from island villages like Ainavilli Lanka, Appanapalli Lanka and Appanaramuni Lanka. They also helped distribute essential commodities, food and milk arranged by local revenue authorities for the flood-affected people.

Nearly, 110 fire personnel armed with lifejackets and lifebuoys moved in flood-hit areas in boats to rescue and evacuate the affected people to safety. They evacuated many, including an old man and a pregnant woman from Bodasakurru village of Allavaram mandal in country boats.

In addition, they also rescued 2,183 livestock from flood hit areas and distributed relief material like oil, onions, potatoes, milk, water, rice, dal, food, clothes and tarpaulin sheets to the affected people.

AP Fire Services additional director D. Murali Mohan said, “Our personnel have been involved in rescue and evacuation of people in the last few days with commitment, even risking their lives at some places.”

...
Tags: ap fire personnel evacuate flood-affected, livestock also rescued
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


