Nation, Current Affairs

Court orders razing of wall in DV case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Jul 16, 2022, 4:07 am IST
Updated Jul 16, 2022, 7:18 am IST
News
 News

HYDERABAD: The metropolitan magistrate court on Friday directed G. Raghava Reddy, his spouse G. Bharathi Reddy and his son G. Eknath Reddy against causing obstruction to the stay of K. Pragnya Reddy, the wife of Eknath Reddy and her child, at their shared house in Begumpet until the pending case of domestic violence was disposed.

The matrimonial dispute is between Eknath Reddy and his wife K. Pragnya Reddy. Eknath Reddy is the grandson of late G. Pulla Reddy, the founder of the renowned sweet shop chain Pulla Reddy Sweets.

A series of petitions were filed before the courts after Pragnya Reddy complained against her husband’s parents in 2021.

The court faulted the construction of a brick wall by the family members of Pulla Reddy on the second floor of the house to restrain Pragnya Reddy and her daughter from accessing the ground floor.

The court also directed the protection officer, who has been selected by the court to demolish the wall by taking the help of the Station House Officer, Panjagutta. The order was issued in response to a petition filed by Pragnya Reddy, who complained that her husband and his parents had constructed a brick wall on the second floor in the shared household to prevent her from accessing the kitchen and other amenities in the house.

She also complained that her spouse’s family had set up an iron spiral staircase outdoors in the shared household for ingress and egress to her portion and locked away on the ground floor.

Tags: domestic violence, pulla reddy sweets
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


