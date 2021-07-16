Nation Current Affairs 16 Jul 2021 PM Modi inaugurates ...
PM Modi inaugurates redeveloped Gandhinagar station, other development projects

During the virtual event, Modi also flagged the off Gandhinagar-Varanasi weekly superfast train and Gandhinagar-Varetha train
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Ahmedabad: The needs of 21st century India won't be fulfilled with the ways of the 20th century, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, stressing the need for reforms in the railways, as he inaugurated multiple development projects in Gujarat, including the redeveloped Gandhinagar train station.

Among the works Modi inaugurated via video link is the redeveloped Vadnagar railway station in his home state, where in his younger days he helped his father, who had a tea stall there, sell tea. Many memories are linked with Vadnagar station, he said.

 

We have worked to develop the railways not only as a service but as an asset, the result of which can be clearly seen today, Modi said.

Modi also inaugurated the newly-built five-star hotel atop the redeveloped Gandhinagar railway station and later inaugurated three new attractions at the Science City in Ahmedabad.

During the virtual event, Modi also flagged the off Gandhinagar-Varanasi weekly superfast train and Gandhinagar-Varetha train.

