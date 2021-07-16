Nation Current Affairs 16 Jul 2021 PM asks states with ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM asks states with rising COVID cases to take proactive steps to prevent third wave

PTI
Published Jul 16, 2021, 1:25 pm IST
Updated Jul 16, 2021, 1:32 pm IST
Modi said apprehensions about a third wave of the coronavirus are being expressed with number of cases in some states a matter of concern
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra and Kerala is a matter of grave concern for the country, Modi said. (Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi)
 Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra and Kerala is a matter of grave concern for the country, Modi said. (Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged states where COVID-19 cases are rising to take proactive measures to prevent a third wave and stressed on moving forward with the strategy of test, track, treat and 'tika (vaccine)'.

Modi said apprehensions about a third wave of the coronavirus are being expressed with number of cases in some states a matter of concern.

 

During an interaction with chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra and Kerala, he said that 80 per cent of the new Covid cases last week were from these states.

Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra and Kerala is a matter of grave concern for the country, Modi said.

It is very important that the states, where cases are increasing, should take proactive measures to prevent any possibility of a third wave, the prime minister said.

"We have to move forward with our strategy of test, track, treat and tika," Modi said, adding that special attention needs to be paid to micro-containment zones.

 

Emphasising on the need to prevent crowds from gathering at public places, Modi said there is a need to be aware, alert and strict in this regard.

He said funds are being made available to all states for making available new intensive care unit (ICU) beds, increasing testing capacity and for all other needs.

Recently, the central government released an emergency COVID-19 response package of more than Rs 23,000 crore, Modi pointed out.

The prime minister on Tuesday had interacted with chief ministers of eight North-Eastern states, another region of concern, through video conferencing, and had said the vaccination drive needs to be continuously ramped up to deal with the pandemic.

 

He had also said that it is a matter of concern that big crowds are thronging hill stations and market areas without masks and social distancing.

...
Tags: pm modi, covid 3rd wave, tamil nadu, andhra pradesh, karnataka, odisha, maharashtra, kerala
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The British high commission in India said the carrier strike group (CSG) 2021, led by HMS Queen Elizabeth, has sailed into the Indian Ocean Region after transiting the Suez Canal. (AFP Photo)

UK's carrier strike group enters Indian Ocean, to conduct wargame with Indian Navy

Danish Siddiqui was an Indian photojournalist based in Mumbai. (Image: Twitter)

Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed in Afghanistan

Fishing alongside the banks of Krishna river. (Photo: PTI)

Centre orders KRMB, GRMB to overlook irrigational projects in Krishna and Godavari

The lawyer said that developed countries like the US, Japan, Germany, and others have rejected EVMs. (Representional Image)

Plea in Delhi HC seeks to stop use of EVM, demands use of ballot paper instead



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

Kerala launches in-car dining to give fillip to tourism

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas during the in-car dining. (Photo: ANI)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

ICMR study reveals Delta variant majorly responsible for rising cases in second wave

People wait to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Ajmer. (Photo: PTI)

Fully vaccinated people won't need negative RT-PCR report to enter Maharashtra

An old man receives a dose of the Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine at Wockhardt hospital in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

4 bodies recovered, 19 people rescued after many people fall in well in MP's Vidisha

Rescue operations continue in Vidisha. (ANI)

No application received for EU authorisation of Covishield, says EMA

For the COVID-19 vaccine Covishield to be evaluated for use in the EU, the developer needs to submit a formal marketing authorisation application to EMA. (Representational image: PTI)

Rs 1 lakh cr special fund set up to modernise country's agri infrastructure: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi addressing the inauguration of various development projects in Varanasi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->