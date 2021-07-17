People near lake beds dread a repeat of 2020 flood horror

Drinking water sumps are now filled with muck and silt and will require proper cleaning before they can be used for cooking and drinking purposes. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: People living near lakes and the adjoining areas are spending sleepless nights and are in the grip of a psychological trauma as rain waters come gushing down and gutters are opening up with muck and silt flooding the entire vicinity.

This is more so with those staying in low-lying areas in and around the lake bed at Saroornagar, Osman Nagar and Dabeerpura. Many of them state that they recalled the horror of last year’s floods.

Arjun Prasad, a resident of Saroornagar, says, "The lake is full and any more rains will result in flooding of P & T colony and Sharada Theatre. In Brindawan colony at Karmanghat, cellars in residential apartments are submerged and pumping out water is also not possible. The experience of last year made many residents move their bikes and cars to their relative’s homes which are on highland."

The thought of cars being pushed by the force of water is still a fear and many cannot afford such risks. If it rains for more than an hour, the vehicles start moving in the water.

In Osman Nagar the water level is knee-deep and people were shifted to the nearby community hall in the night.

Esa Amodi, a resident of the area, says, "We are all struggling to cope up with last year's devastation and now we have been evacuated, all over again. The problem is that water is coming down with such force that it is taking in whatever comes on its way."

Many men did not sleep in the low-lying areas as they feared that water would enter their respective homes. When they feared that it was a near emergency situation, authorities went about evacuating them. Those in apartments have shifted from the ground floor to the top floors. Now cleaning of homes, removing the muck and filth like last year has got them worried.

How much can be moved within a few hours, wondered Ameena Begum, who has been keeping bare minimum utensils and furniture after suffering severe losses last year.

This time too, she could not carry whatever was there as they had to leave in an emergency at night.

Drinking water sumps are now filled with muck and silt and will require proper cleaning before they can be used for cooking and drinking purposes.

Mohammed Mahfooz, who stays near Dabeerpura nala, says, "Despite promises that the nala will be covered, nothing has been done. The overflowing nala brings dirty water into our homes."