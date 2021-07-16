Nation Current Affairs 16 Jul 2021 Mekedatu dam project ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mekedatu dam project: Karnataka CM in Delhi, will meet PM Modi on state issues

PTI
Published Jul 16, 2021, 6:30 pm IST
Updated Jul 16, 2021, 6:30 pm IST
During the meetings, Yediyurappa is expected to seek the Central government's nod for the Mekedatu dam project across river Cauvery
Neighbouring Tamil Nadu is vehemently opposed to the project. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is on a visit to the national capital and is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this evening to discuss development works.

The BJP leader told reporters at the Karnataka Bhawan here that he is scheduled to meet the prime minister at 6.30 pm.

 

He also said that he will call on some key Central ministers including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh on Saturday.

During the meetings, Yediyurappa is expected to seek the Central government's nod for the Mekedatu dam project across river Cauvery. Neighbouring Tamil Nadu is vehemently opposed to the project.

The CM once again asserted the state has got every right to implement the project and will start the work. "They (TN) have been opposing us since the beginning but we have got our rights. I request them not to disturb us."

 

He also assured Tamil Nadu that the implementation of the proposed project will not create any problem to them. "I have written to them (TN CM) about the matter, but they are not letting us (implement the project)."

"There is no need to have confusion. I want to assure our state that we will cent percent implement the Mekedatu project, he added.

Yediyurappa's visit to Delhi also comes amid unending speculations about his possible replacement.

On a likely Cabinet rejig in the BJP-ruled state, Yediyurappa said, "I will tell you if any discussion (happens) with seniors over the restructuring or expansion of the Cabinet."

 

No state minister is accompanying the chief minister during his trip. However, his son B Y Vijayendra has come.

Tags: mekedatu project, b s yediyurappa, narendra modi, mekedatu dam project
Location: India, Karnataka


-->