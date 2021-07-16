Nation Current Affairs 16 Jul 2021 Heavy rains disrupt ...
Heavy rains disrupt life in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 16, 2021, 12:35 am IST
Updated Jul 16, 2021, 12:35 am IST
The highest rainfall of 212.5 mm was recorded at Bandlaguda, Uppal, followed by Vanasthalipuram, which witnessed 192.3 mm rain
Flooded Shirdinagar at Anand Bagh near Malkajgiri on Thursday after heavy rains overnight caused rainwater to enter homes. (Photo: DC/ Surenderreddy singireddy)
Hyderabad: The city woke up to sight of submerged streets, inundated houses and power cuts on Thursday as several parts of Hyderabad were submerged after torrential rains lashed it since Wednesday night.

The highest rainfall of 212.5 mm was recorded at Bandlaguda, Uppal, followed by Vanasthalipuram, which witnessed 192.3 mm rain. Among some of the worst-hit areas from the rain and water accumulation were LB Nagar, Kapra, Serilingampally, Khairatabad, Golconda and parts of Marredpally.

 

According to the IMD, the city received an aggregate rainfall of 69 mm as of 8.30 am Thursday, the third-highest rainfall in 24 hours in the last one decade. The highest rainfall was on July 21, 2012, with 115.1 mm and the second-highest rainfall was on July 12, 2013 with 86.4 mm.

However, the all-time record for the highest rainfall in 24 hours was in year 1989. On July 24  that year, the city had received 140.5 mm of rainfall.

The late night rains came in as a rude awakening for some. “I woke up at night to the sight of water drops falling on me. I got up and checked and was shocked to find water from the streets gushing into the house. My furniture was floating around. I saw the street outside was full of water and noticed that the nala was overflowing,” Vidya Bhushan, a resident of Vasavinagar, said.

 

The GHMC received 247 calls on the overflowing sewers, 169 on waterlogging and 99 on overflowing nalas and drains.

Social worker T. Satish Gupta said: “I request the authorities to take immediate action on a war footing to solve the problem of clogging of the drains.”

Others like Ajinkya, a resident of Malkajgiri, said the rains were a true acid test to the roads. “There was water everywhere in the night, water entered my neighbours’ house too,” he said.

For the next 48 hours, the weatherman predicts light showers over the state. “There is no weather activity that might trigger heavy rainfall for the next 48 hours. But, there is another wave of showers waiting to happen from July 18,” K Naga Ratna, director, IMD Hyderabad, told Deccan Chronicle.

 

In a warning issued for the next 48 hours IMD said: ‘Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely to occur at isolated  places in all districts of Telangana. Heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places in districts of Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad,Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthi, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal of Telangana.”

The downpour since late evening on Wednesday was such that the lowest amount of rainfall recorded by the automated weather stations of the Telangana State Planning Development Society was 8 cm, in Rajivnagar in Uppal.

 

Of the 41 such stations the society operates in the GHMC area, 23 recorded 10 cm or more of rain. Among those that bore the brunt of the rain were Prashantnagar in LB Nagar with 192 mm, and its nearby Hastinapuram that received 190mm of rain. Parts of Saroornagar, Uppal, Rajendranagar, Bandlaguda, Saidabad, Musheerabad, Bahadurpura, Charminar and Saidabad received upwards of 10 cm of rain, flooding low-lying areas, with water entering several homes.

Tags: hyderabad, rainfall, highest rainfall, overflowing sewers, waterlogging, ghmc
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


