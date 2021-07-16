Nation Current Affairs 16 Jul 2021 HC directs AP to cle ...
Nation, Current Affairs

HC directs AP to clear bills of MNREGA works by month-end

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 16, 2021, 2:45 am IST
Updated Jul 16, 2021, 6:39 am IST
The court asked the state as to why it was paying the bills for the new works taken up under the scheme instead of clearing the old bills
The court directed assistant solicitor general N. Harinath to submit details on the quantum of funds released by the Centre and for what purposes. (Twitter)
 The court directed assistant solicitor general N. Harinath to submit details on the quantum of funds released by the Centre and for what purposes. (Twitter)

Vijayawada: The  AP High Court on Thursday expressed its displeasure over the inordinate delay in clearing pending bills pertaining to the works taken up under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme for 2018-19 and directed that they be cleared by the month-end

A division bench comprising Chief Justice AK Goswami and Justice N. Jayasurya heard a batch of petitions challenging non-payment of work bills taken up under the job scheme for the years 2017, 2018 and 2019.

 

The court asked the state government as to why it was paying the bills for the new works taken up under the scheme instead of clearing the old bills as it was informed that the state government had issued budget release order for Rs 870 crore in April to clear the dues and directed it to pay the bills irrespective of the fact whether it had received funds from the Centre or not. The court cautioned that it would initiate disciplinary proceedings against the concerned officials holding them responsible for the delay in payment of bills and observed that it would issue directions to ensure the presence of principal secretaries of panchayat raj and finance departments in the court to give their explanation in the next hearing.

 

Special government pleader C.Sumon submitted that the state government would clear the pending bills by the end of July. However, the court issued an order stating that if the state government failed to clear the pending bills by that time, principal secretaries of panchayat raj and finance should appear before it to give proper explanation and posted the next hearing on August 4.

Petitioners’ senior counsels Dammalapati Srinivas, P. Veera Reddy and others argued that though the state government issued release order for Rs 870 crore in April to clear pending bills worth less than Rs five lakh, it failed to clear. They submitted that the state government was finding new reasons to defer clearing of bills during every hearing in the case.

 

They submitted that those who carried out the works under the scheme for the years 2017, 2018 and 2019 had borrowed money and were now facing hardships to clear interest.

The court directed assistant solicitor general N. Harinath to submit details on the quantum of funds released by the Centre and for what purposes.

Sumon submitted that they had written letters to the Centre seeking release of funds for the works and sounded confident that the funds would be released by end of July so that the state government could pay bills.

...
Tags: ap high court
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 16 July 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Beneficiaries receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine during a special vaccination camp, at Vile Parle East in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Fully vaccinated people won't need negative RT-PCR report to enter Maharashtra

The areas where the pig menace was reported to include New Gajuwaka, BC Road, Ajimabad, Navab Nagar, Kaniti Road, VUDA Colony and Old Gajuwaka. Representational Image (DC Image)

GVMC ropes Chennai team to catch stray pigs in Vizag

During the meeting held at the camp office on Thursday, the CM advised the MPs to raise the Rayalseema Lift Irrigation Scheme(RLIS) issue before the Union Government. (PTI)

YSRC to raise water issues, VSP, special status in Parliament

The agriculture operations are brisk and the farmers are busy with the cultivation process. Representational Image (PTI)

Rains help farmers sow paddy on 1.13 lakh hectares in Godavari districts



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

Kerala launches in-car dining to give fillip to tourism

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas during the in-car dining. (Photo: ANI)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rs 1 lakh cr special fund set up to modernise country's agri infrastructure: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi addressing the inauguration of various development projects in Varanasi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Pharmacists eligible to work in government hospitals

Clinical pharmacists are appointed in the private sector in the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers certified hospitals. Representational Image (AFP)

IT rules will create safer social media: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union minister for IT and communications Ashwini Vaishnaw. (PTI)

TS identifies 57,000 government posts for hiring

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)

India records 41,806 fresh Covid cases

Tourists take pictures at Ramakrishna beach on the Bay of Bengal coast in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->