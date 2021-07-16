Nation Current Affairs 16 Jul 2021 4 bodies recovered, ...
4 bodies recovered, 19 people rescued after many people fall in well in MP's Vidisha

ANI
Published Jul 16, 2021, 11:10 am IST
Updated Jul 16, 2021, 11:10 am IST
It will be difficult to say the exact toll until the operation concludes, state's Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang said
Rescue operations continue in Vidisha. (ANI)
 Rescue operations continue in Vidisha. (ANI)

Vidisha: Four bodies were recovered and 19 people have been rescued after several people fell into the well on Thursday in Ganjbasoda area in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha.

"19 people have been rescued. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are also here. The land here is prone to subsidence, it's happening again and again. It will be difficult to say the exact toll until the operation concludes," state's Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang told ANI on Friday.

 

The minister was present at the site of the incident after the direction of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had informed that two people lost their lives and several others were injured. He had also expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the incident and said he is continuously monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vidisha, Vinayak Verma said that the injured people have been admitted to the hospital.

...
Tags: rescue operation, cm shivraj singh chouhan, people fell into well
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Vidisha


