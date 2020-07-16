114th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

970,169

32,607

Recovered

613,735

20,646

Deaths

24,929

614

Maharashtra27564015261310928 Tamil Nadu1518201023102167 Delhi116993956993487 Karnataka4725318467933 Gujarat44648313462080 Uttar Pradesh41383257431012 Telangana3934225999386 Andhra Pradesh3545118378452 West Bengal34427206801000 Rajasthan2643719502530 Haryana2330617667319 Bihar2017313533157 Assam197551288953 Madhya Pradesh1964313908682 Odisha1489810476101 Jammu and Kashmir116666337206 Kerala9554463436 Punjab87995867221 Jharkhand4562248538 Chhatisgarh4556332420 Uttarakhand3785294850 Goa2951167418 Tripura228116043 Manipur170010800 Puducherry159688921 Himachal Pradesh134196610 Nagaland9023480 Chandigarh61945911 Arunachal Pradesh4911533 Meghalaya337462 Mizoram2381590 Sikkim222870
Nation Current Affairs 16 Jul 2020 Supreme Court to J-K ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court to J-K govt: Why is lawyer in jail after expiry of PSA?

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published Jul 16, 2020, 3:47 pm IST
Updated Jul 16, 2020, 3:47 pm IST
Mr Qayoom, now 76 years, has been lodged at Delhi’s Tihar jail since August 2019
Supreme Court of India (PTI)
 Supreme Court of India (PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Jammu & Kashmir government as to why J&K Bar Association president Mian Abdul Qayoom is under detention beyond the detention period of one year under the J&K Public Safety Act (PSA).

Mr Qayoom, now 76 years, has been lodged at Delhi’s Tihar jail since August 2019, following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

 

The poser from the Supreme Court came in the course of the hearing of a plea by Mian Qayoom challenging the J&K high court's order upholding his detention.

Pointing to his old age, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul told solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for J&K government, “He is 73. We want to know on what basis you like to detain him in Tihar (Jail). His detention as per the order has already expired.” It set next hearing for July 23, 2020.

The J&K high court had on May 29 accepted the state plea that Mr Qayoom should declare and establish by his conduct that he has “shunned his separatist ideology”.

 

...
Tags: jammu and kashmir, supreme court of india, public security act, jammu and kashmir bar association
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

File photo of former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. (PTI)

India gets second consular access in Kulbhushan Jadhav case

Former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba.

COVID-19 fear: Activists urge Maharashtra government to release GN Saibaba from jail

A medic wearing PPE suit conducts thermal screening of residents at a village. PTI photo

COVID19 spreads like wildfire in rural areas of Telangana

A hospital staff member checks newly arrived oxygen cylinders at a medical college. AP photo

Hyderabad businessman hoards oxygen cyclinders to sell in black market, held



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
 

Why it’s not easy to take facial recognition software off police’s arsenal

Facial recognition technology has a dark side, with it integrated into China’s massive public surveillance system and its social credit experiment where even minor infractions of public norms can result in sanctions.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India gets second consular access in Kulbhushan Jadhav case

File photo of former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. (PTI)

China policy body led by NSA Doval meets to discuss ongoing Ladakh situation

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. (PTI)

India records a new high in COVID-19 cases

A worker sprays disinfectant on the buses parked at a depot during the total lockdown imposed to curb the spread of novel coronavirus, in Patna. PTI photo

COVID-19 fear: Activists urge Maharashtra government to release GN Saibaba from jail

Former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba.

Maharashtra CID files chargesheet in Palghar lynching case

Representational image. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham