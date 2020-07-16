114th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

980,710

10,541

Recovered

620,194

6,459

Deaths

25,122

193

Maharashtra27564015261310928 Tamil Nadu1518201023102167 Delhi118645956993487 Karnataka4725318467933 Gujarat44648313462080 Uttar Pradesh41383257431012 Telangana3934225999386 Andhra Pradesh3545118378452 West Bengal34427206801000 Rajasthan2643719502530 Haryana2330617667319 Bihar2017313533157 Assam197551288953 Madhya Pradesh1964313908682 Odisha1489810476101 Jammu and Kashmir116666337206 Kerala9554463436 Punjab87995867221 Jharkhand4562248538 Chhatisgarh4556332420 Uttarakhand3785294850 Goa2951167418 Tripura228116043 Manipur170010800 Puducherry159688921 Himachal Pradesh134196610 Nagaland9023480 Chandigarh61945911 Arunachal Pradesh4911533 Meghalaya337462 Mizoram2381590 Sikkim222870
Nation Current Affairs 16 Jul 2020 Jailed activist Vara ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Jailed activist Varavara Rao tests positive for coronavirus in Mumbai

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published Jul 16, 2020, 6:36 pm IST
Updated Jul 16, 2020, 9:04 pm IST
The activist and his family members have claimed he is unwell since sometime.
File image of activist Varavara Rao.
 File image of activist Varavara Rao.

Activist and poet Varavara Rao, who is currently in jail in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence case, has been found positive for coronavirus.

He is currently undergoing treatment, said Dr Ranjeet Mankeshwar, dean of JJ Hospital, adding that " he is stable and will be shifted to another hospital". Mankeshwar said that he will be shifted to a designated COVID-19 hospital as JJ Hospital is a non-COVID centre.

 

According to reports, Rao will either be shifted to GT Hospital or St George Hospital. Moreover, another co-accused and jail inmate, Vernon Gonsalves, is now at serious risk of contracting COVID-19.

Rao had been taken to the state-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai on Monday after he complained of dizziness. Rao, 80, has been behind bars for almost two years and lodged at the Taloja jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.

The family members of the activist had expressed their concerns about his declining health in the past. They had also requested the jail authorities to provide him immediate medical care.

 

Rao and nine other activists have been arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, which was initially probed by the Pune Police and later transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in January this year.

The case related to alleged inflammatory speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial.

The police have also claimed the conclave was organised by people with alleged Maoist links.

...
Tags: varavara rao, taloja jail, bhima koregaon case, bhima koregaon violence, coronavirus in mumbai


