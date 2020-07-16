114th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

970,169

32,607

Recovered

613,735

20,646

Deaths

24,929

614

Maharashtra27564015261310928 Tamil Nadu1518201023102167 Delhi116993956993487 Karnataka4725318467933 Gujarat44648313462080 Uttar Pradesh41383257431012 Telangana3934225999386 Andhra Pradesh3545118378452 West Bengal34427206801000 Rajasthan2643719502530 Haryana2330617667319 Bihar2017313533157 Assam197551288953 Madhya Pradesh1964313908682 Odisha1489810476101 Jammu and Kashmir116666337206 Kerala9554463436 Punjab87995867221 Jharkhand4562248538 Chhatisgarh4556332420 Uttarakhand3785294850 Goa2951167418 Tripura228116043 Manipur170010800 Puducherry159688921 Himachal Pradesh134196610 Nagaland9023480 Chandigarh61945911 Arunachal Pradesh4911533 Meghalaya337462 Mizoram2381590 Sikkim222870
Nation Current Affairs 16 Jul 2020 India gets second co ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India gets second consular access in Kulbhushan Jadhav case

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published Jul 16, 2020, 5:34 pm IST
Updated Jul 16, 2020, 5:49 pm IST
The latest development comes just four days before the deadline for Jadhav to file a review petition in his case.
File photo of former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. (PTI)
 File photo of former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. (PTI)

India on Thursday got its second consular access to former Indian Navy personnel Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death for alleged espionage in Pakistan. According to TV media reports, two Indian High Commission officials were given 4 pm (PST) as the time for the meeting.

The latest development comes just four days before the deadline for Jadhav to file a review petition in his case ends. However, Pakistan had claimed that Jadhav had refused to file a review petition but only follow up on the mercy petition to the President of Pakistan.

 

Earlier, New Delhi had asked Islamabad to give "unconditional consular access" to Jadhav, as per sources.

"Last time what they did was insulting to his mother, father and wife and insulting to India as a whole. So we want that consular access should be unconditional," Arvind Singh, Kulbhushan Jadhav's childhood friend, told ANI.

The Ministry of External Affairs had also charged Pakistan of coercing Jadhav into forgoing his right to seek the implementation of International Court of Justice's verdict, which was in his favour.

 

In July 2018, the ICJ overwhelmingly had upheld India's claim of Pakistan committing an egregious violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations on several counts in Jadhav's case.

...
Tags: kulbhushan jadhav, kulbhushan case, espionage, indian high commission in pakistan


Latest From Nation

Former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba.

COVID-19 fear: Activists urge Maharashtra government to release GN Saibaba from jail

A medic wearing PPE suit conducts thermal screening of residents at a village. PTI photo

COVID19 spreads like wildfire in rural areas of Telangana

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Supreme Court to J-K govt: Why is lawyer in jail after expiry of PSA?

A hospital staff member checks newly arrived oxygen cylinders at a medical college. AP photo

Hyderabad businessman hoards oxygen cyclinders to sell in black market, held



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
 

Why it’s not easy to take facial recognition software off police’s arsenal

Facial recognition technology has a dark side, with it integrated into China’s massive public surveillance system and its social credit experiment where even minor infractions of public norms can result in sanctions.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

China policy body led by NSA Doval meets to discuss ongoing Ladakh situation

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. (PTI)

India records a new high in COVID-19 cases

A worker sprays disinfectant on the buses parked at a depot during the total lockdown imposed to curb the spread of novel coronavirus, in Patna. PTI photo

COVID-19 fear: Activists urge Maharashtra government to release GN Saibaba from jail

Former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba.

Maharashtra CID files chargesheet in Palghar lynching case

Representational image. (PTI)

Karnataka home minister says don't compel police to use force to implement lockdown

File image of Karnataka home minister Basavaraj Bommai. (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham