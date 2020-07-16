114th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

970,169

32,607

Recovered

613,735

20,646

Deaths

24,929

614

Maharashtra27564015261310928 Tamil Nadu1518201023102167 Delhi116993956993487 Karnataka4725318467933 Gujarat44648313462080 Uttar Pradesh41383257431012 Telangana3934225999386 Andhra Pradesh3545118378452 West Bengal34427206801000 Rajasthan2643719502530 Haryana2330617667319 Bihar2017313533157 Assam197551288953 Madhya Pradesh1964313908682 Odisha1489810476101 Jammu and Kashmir116666337206 Kerala9554463436 Punjab87995867221 Jharkhand4562248538 Chhatisgarh4556332420 Uttarakhand3785294850 Goa2951167418 Tripura228116043 Manipur170010800 Puducherry159688921 Himachal Pradesh134196610 Nagaland9023480 Chandigarh61945911 Arunachal Pradesh4911533 Meghalaya337462 Mizoram2381590 Sikkim222870
Nation Current Affairs 16 Jul 2020 God alone can save u ...
Nation, Current Affairs

God alone can save us: Health minister Srimamulu after Karnataka's virus deaths climb

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKNISHREE KARTHIK
Published Jul 16, 2020, 11:46 am IST
Updated Jul 16, 2020, 1:51 pm IST
In five days, Karnataka has reported more than 13,000 cases and 388 deaths
Police personnel place barricades making one way as the government ordered a week lockdown following increasing cases of Covid 19 in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Photo Satish.B
 Police personnel place barricades making one way as the government ordered a week lockdown following increasing cases of Covid 19 in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Photo Satish.B

In a matter of just 5 days, Karnataka has nearly 14,000 fresh cases and 388 deaths.

On Wednesday it had reported 3176, on Tuesday it had 2,496, on Monday it had 2,738, on Sunday it had 2,627 cases and on Saturday it had 2,798 fresh cases all adding up to 13,835 cases. The death toll in the state is another major factor of worry for the health officials.

 

A whopping 388 deaths were reported in the last 5 days, with 87 getting reported on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, responding to criticisms over the state's handling of the coronavirus situation, Karnataka health minister B Sriramulu said that curbing the spread of virus was not in anybody's hands. Referring to the rising number of COVID19 cases in the state, he said "God alone can save us".

As the state imposed lockdown in Bengaluru and few other districts, fresh Corona positive cases crossed the 3,000 mark and stood at 3,176. This is the first time  fresh cases crossed 3,000 mark in Karnataka. The state is on the verge of 50,000 cases and till date, has 47,253 total Corona positive cases.

 

Bengaluru was just short of 25 cases to reach the 2,000 mark. It reported 1,975 fresh cases since Tuesday evening.

The state recorded its first case on March 8 and in 108 days the cases have swelled up and crossed 10,000 mark on June 24. Three weeks from June 24, the total fresh Coronavirus positive cases in the state have swelled to 47,253, on an average of adding more than 12,000 cases in a week.

Without admitting the community spread, the state continues to be in denial and the cases mounted every passing day which could have been curtailed. Health officials are hoping that they curtail the spread in this lockdown in Bengaluru which has become a Corona churning factory.

 

...
Tags: coronavirus in karnataka, karnataka covid-19
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


