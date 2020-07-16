106th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

760,761

17,268

Recovered

469,375

12,315

Deaths

21,018

365

Maharashtra2237241231929448 Tamil Nadu118594711161636 Delhi102831742173165 Gujarat37636267441978 Uttar Pradesh2996819627313 Telangana2761216287313 Karnataka2681511100417 West Bengal2383715790804 Rajasthan2140416575472 Andhra Pradesh211979745252 Haryana1799913645279 Madhya Pradesh1562711768622 Bihar12525933898 Assam12523833016 Odisha10097670354 Jammu and Kashmir89315399143 Punjab67494554175 Kerala5895345228 Chhatisgarh3415272814 Uttarakhand3230262143 Jharkhand3018210422 Goa190311568 Tripura171612481 Manipur14307710 Himachal Pradesh107876410 Puducherry104351714 Nagaland6443030 Chandigarh4924017 Arunachal Pradesh270922 Mizoram1971390 Sikkim125650 Meghalaya94432
Nation Current Affairs 16 Jul 2020 Flights to US and Fr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Flights to US and France will begin on Friday as India creates four 'air bubbles'

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 16, 2020, 7:28 pm IST
Updated Jul 16, 2020, 7:28 pm IST
Some more destinations may be added in the coming days, he says.
Union minister Hardeep Puri at the press briefing on Thursday. (PTI)
 Union minister Hardeep Puri at the press briefing on Thursday. (PTI)

New Delhi: Interim international flights to the United States of America and France will begin from Friday while flights to Germany and the United Kingdom will operate shortly following necessary permissions and clearances. Union minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri said the flights will operate under special bilateral arrangement – “air bubble” -- with these four countries and some more destinations may be added in the coming days.

According to the minister, Air France will be operating 28 flights between Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Paris from July 18 to August 1 while American carrier United Airlines will be flying 18 flights between India and the US from July 17 to July 31. From India, Air India will be operating flights to France and US under these `air bubbles’.

 

"They (United) are flying a daily flight between Delhi and Newark and a thrice-a-week flight between Delhi and San Francisco," Mr Puri added.

For the UK there would be two flights per day between Delhi and London while a request from Germany is under process. “I think the arrangement with Lufthansa is almost done," the minister said.

He added that due to restrictions on international flights by several countries, `air bubbles’ was the only way out at present. “We have many demands for air bubbles, but we need to be careful. We should permit that many only that we can handle," Mr Puri said.

The government is also planning to gradually increase domestic flights from present 45 per cent to about 60 per cent in the coming months. "We are assuming that by the time Diwali comes, we would have 55-60 per cent of pre-COVID domestic flights operating in India," Mr Puri said. He hinted that the cap of airfare may be further extended for some more time after August 24.

...
Tags: hardeep puri, ministry of civil aviation, air india, international passengers, international flights, coronavirus lockdown, air bubble


