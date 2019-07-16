Ukraine, Russia feud affecting IAF’s fleet

Shripad Naik said that the serviceability of the fleet has been at par with other fleets.

New Delhi: Defence ministry said on Monday that there is a shortage of certain spares (Russian origin) of Indian Air Force’s military transport aircraft AN-32 due to strained relations between Russia and Ukraine.

AN-32, was recently in news when one of the aircraft crashed in Arunachal Pradesh in June killing all 13 personnel on board.

“More than half of Indian Air Force (IAF)’s AN-32 aircraft have been upgraded with structural upgrade as well as installation of advanced avionics such as radar, radio sets, navigation system among others. And the remaining are under upgradation in a phased manner,” said minister of states (MoS) for defence Shripad Naik in a written reply in Rajya Sabha. He said that the serviceability of the fleet has been at par with other fleets.

“There is shortage of certain spares (Russian origin) due to strained relations between Russia and Ukraine,” said Mr Naik. The minister said that at present, IAF has 98 AN-32 aircraft and none of the aircraft has outlived its operational life. “Every aircraft accident is analysed through a Court/Board of Inquiry and remedial measures are undertaken accordingly,” he said.