Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 16 Jul 2019 TRS awaits K Chandra ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TRS awaits K Chandrasekhar Rao return of BJP fire

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Jul 16, 2019, 1:24 am IST
Updated Jul 16, 2019, 1:24 am IST
CM advises them to wait for the counter.
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: TRS cadres and leaders are curious about the strategy that party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will adopt to stymie the aggressive approach of the BJP in the state.

Though Mr Rao is said to have told the party leaders not fall for the “mind games”, many TRS leaders are worried by the statements being made by BJP leaders from the national to the district level that ruling party MPs and MLAs and lower rung leaders are in touch with them.

 

The TRS and BJP are in the middle of enrolling members in the state.

TRS sources disclosed that during a recent meeting with senior leaders Mr Rao told them that the BJP was playing mind games in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana state, as was done by the Telugu Desam during the Assembly elections here.

During the Assembly elections, the TD had allied with the Congress and other parties and projected that the Mahakutami was coming in power.

TRS leaders said Mr Rao had countered this by targeting the Mahakutami and playing on the Telangana sentiment.

With speaking with senior leaders, Mr Rao said the BJP leaders were playing games with the TRS, Congress and the Telugu Desam in both Telugu states stating that many MLAs and MPs from the three parties were defecting to the BJP.

Mr Rao told the party leaders that the BJP will not get much ground to expand in the state as there was no scope for communal politics in Telangana state, according to the sources.

Mr Rao told the party leaders that as of now there was no threat to the TRS from the BJP. In the long run, the BJP will aim to divide the majority vote by trying to create an environment to move the TRS away from the MIM.

Sources disclosed that Mr Rao felt this was not the time to counter the BJP and asked them to wait and watch its moves. He would react at appropriate time, Mr Rao told the leaders.

Sources disclosed that some senior leaders during the meeting felt that a watch should be kept on the movements of BJP leaders so that they could get information on which leaders are meeting them.

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, bjp, telugu desam
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Most of these refugees staying in this district came to Tamil Nadu at the height of the ethnic conflict and post-IPKF operations in 1990, it is learnt.

Sri Lankan Tamil refugees seek Indian citizenship

A screen grab of the video in which a CRPF jawan can be seen jumping in the stream and is followed by a colleague as the girl is washed away by the currents of Ferozpora stream near Srinagar on Monday.

CRPF members from Andhra save 14-year-old from drowning in J&K

Chief Minister Edapaddi K. Palaniswami inaugurates the memorial for late chief minister Kamarajar at Kallikudi in Virudhunagar district through video conferencing on Monday. (DC)

Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurates memorial for Kamaraj in Virudhunagar

Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court seeks govt reply on petition over abortion



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Suzuki launches 2019 Gixxer priced Rs 1.02 lakh

The new Suzuki Gixxer features a fuel-injected, BS6-ready engine.
 

Parachute guys land to give ball, Netizens call them PUBG guy; watch video and tweets

As soon as the men landed to deliver the balls, a few fans captured and shared the video on the social media site.
 

Ahead of birthday, Katrina Kaif enjoys vacation in Mexico; see pics

Katrina Kaif. (Photo: Instagram)
 

If you fail to file ITR by due date, you will be penalised, even get jailed

Keep in mind that if you fail to file your ITR by the due date, you will have to pay a fine and face certain restrictions after you file belated return.
 

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner honeymoon pics are all about happiness; see here

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Realme X review: Flagship killer’s killer!

The Realme X is a stunner!
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

TISS students ready for legal battle for genuine, basic rights

Tata Institute of Social Sciences logo.

Hyderabad: Tourism leaves tigers stressed

CCMB researchers who have carried out previous studies in the Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan have noted that the reproductive system of tigers fell due to the high stress caused by environmental disturbances.

Parents, students protest over less marks in inter

There were many students who alleged that there was no change in their marks in the main and the supplementary exams.

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana have best jobs

The reason for the high index values of states like AP and TS is better facilities to workers and safeguarding their rights by providing pension, insurance, higher expenditure on pension as part of gross state domestic product and a higher share of workers with pension/provident funds. (Representational image)

NITI Aayog should prepare a plan for transformation of every district: CM Adityanath

Praising the progress of the state, the Aayog members said that they want the aspirational districts of Uttar Pradesh should come at the top among the 115 districts in all the major parameters. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham