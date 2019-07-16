TRS awaits K Chandrasekhar Rao return of BJP fire

Hyderabad: TRS cadres and leaders are curious about the strategy that party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will adopt to stymie the aggressive approach of the BJP in the state.

Though Mr Rao is said to have told the party leaders not fall for the “mind games”, many TRS leaders are worried by the statements being made by BJP leaders from the national to the district level that ruling party MPs and MLAs and lower rung leaders are in touch with them.

The TRS and BJP are in the middle of enrolling members in the state.

TRS sources disclosed that during a recent meeting with senior leaders Mr Rao told them that the BJP was playing mind games in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana state, as was done by the Telugu Desam during the Assembly elections here.

During the Assembly elections, the TD had allied with the Congress and other parties and projected that the Mahakutami was coming in power.

TRS leaders said Mr Rao had countered this by targeting the Mahakutami and playing on the Telangana sentiment.

With speaking with senior leaders, Mr Rao said the BJP leaders were playing games with the TRS, Congress and the Telugu Desam in both Telugu states stating that many MLAs and MPs from the three parties were defecting to the BJP.

Mr Rao told the party leaders that the BJP will not get much ground to expand in the state as there was no scope for communal politics in Telangana state, according to the sources.

Mr Rao told the party leaders that as of now there was no threat to the TRS from the BJP. In the long run, the BJP will aim to divide the majority vote by trying to create an environment to move the TRS away from the MIM.

Sources disclosed that Mr Rao felt this was not the time to counter the BJP and asked them to wait and watch its moves. He would react at appropriate time, Mr Rao told the leaders.

Sources disclosed that some senior leaders during the meeting felt that a watch should be kept on the movements of BJP leaders so that they could get information on which leaders are meeting them.