Supreme Court to hear plea of rebel MLAs today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court agreed to hear a plea of five more rebel Congress MLAs along with the pending petition of 10 legislators seeking a direction to the Karnataka Assembly speaker to accept their resignations.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi took note of the submission of senior advocate Mukul Rohtagi, appearing for the rebel MLAs, that they also be made parties to the pending petition, which is to be heard on Tuesday. The five MLAS are Anand Singh, K Sudhakar, M.T.B. Nagaraj, Munirathna and Roshan Baig.

Meanwhile, the BJP is playing it safe and has decided to keep its MLAs safely at the resort where they are at present staying, for the next two days.

Except for the MLAs from Bengaluru, the remaining BJP legislator are staying at Ramada resort situated near Yelahanka in the city. They left for the resort in two buses, soon after the Assembly adjourned on Monday.