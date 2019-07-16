TISS suspends classes, tells students to vacate

Hyderabad: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) on Monday suspended academic activities in the Hyderabad campus and closed the institute indefinitely to avoid ‘possibilities of disturbances’ in the campus.

“This was the action taken by our admin after failing to respond to our demands. We have been denied our basic rights outright as students. The students’ fight for inclusivity and diversity in the campus has been crushed by a social science institute,” said a student representative.

In a formal written communication to the students, the TISS management stated, “In spite of various efforts made by the institute, the students continued their illegal, unlawful, unjustified activities and disturbances in spite of the repeated appeals of the institute since July 8.”

“The institute further apprehends that the situation may deteriorate further and there are all possibilities of disturbances within the campus. In view of the continued illegal activities, disturbances, the institute has come to conscious conclusion that it is not safe, practicable and not in the interest of all students, teaching and non-teaching staff to continue its normal academic activities within the campus.”

“Hence, the institute is constrained to suspend the academic activities of TISS, Hyderabad campus sine-die with immediate effect till further orders and all the students were asked to vacate the campus by 5 pm on Monday.”

Students have been fighting against the upfront payment of the semester fee of Rs 54,000 to avail hostel accommodation.

This follows an unsuccessful attempt to end a students’ strike over fee that began on July 8.

The closure is limited to the academic campus, while the hostels are still open for the students.

However, a large number of students are frightened by the the recent developments.

The TISS administration spoke of “possibilities of disturbances” and the the fear that “the situation may deteriorate”. This has further unsettled students.

The management in order to curb the struke called the parents of students who were on hunger strike and forced them to step back.