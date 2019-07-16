Members seek more funding for Ayush

This bill aims to provide settlement of commercial disputes within six months and other measures.

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Monday saw members, cutting across party lines, demanding more encouragement from the government for the traditional systems of medicine and stressing that it will benefit millions of people in the country.

The Upper House of Parliament also saw suggestions like introduction of a NET-like all-India entrance exam for tradition medical education, drug testing laboratories, encouragement for herb farming and convergence of tradition medical systems with modern science to promote the traditional systems of medicine, when it took up a discussion on Ministry of Ayush. Many members demanded enhanced budget under Ayush.

Replying to the debate, ayush minister Shripad Yesso Naik said the government has plans to set up 4,200 Ayush wellness centres in the country in FY 2019-20 in several states and 2,500 new centres are planned to be opened within the first four months of the present government.

Earlier, the House saw the introduction of the Arbitration and Conc-iliation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which seeks to make India a hub of domestic and global arbitration for settling commercial disputes.

This bill aims to provide settlement of commercial disputes within six months and other measures.