Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 16 Jul 2019 Members seek more fu ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Members seek more funding for Ayush

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 16, 2019, 1:47 am IST
Updated Jul 16, 2019, 1:47 am IST
Many members demanded enhanced budget under Ayush.
This bill aims to provide settlement of commercial disputes within six months and other measures.
 This bill aims to provide settlement of commercial disputes within six months and other measures.

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Monday saw members, cutting across party lines, demanding more encouragement from the government for the traditional systems of medicine and stressing that it will benefit millions of people in the country.

The Upper House of Parliament also saw suggestions like introduction of a NET-like all-India entrance exam for tradition medical education, drug testing laboratories,  encouragement for herb farming and convergence of tradition medical systems with modern science to promote the traditional systems of medicine, when it took up a discussion on Ministry of Ayush. Many members demanded enhanced budget under Ayush.

 

Replying to the debate, ayush minister Shripad Yesso Naik said the government has plans to set up 4,200 Ayush wellness centres in the country in FY 2019-20 in several states and 2,500 new centres are planned to be opened within the first four months of the present government.

Earlier, the House saw the introduction of the Arbitration and Conc-iliation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which seeks to make India a hub of domestic and global arbitration for settling commercial disputes.

This bill aims to provide settlement of commercial disputes within six months  and other measures.

...
Tags: ministry of ayush


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Most of these refugees staying in this district came to Tamil Nadu at the height of the ethnic conflict and post-IPKF operations in 1990, it is learnt.

Sri Lankan Tamil refugees seek Indian citizenship

A screen grab of the video in which a CRPF jawan can be seen jumping in the stream and is followed by a colleague as the girl is washed away by the currents of Ferozpora stream near Srinagar on Monday.

CRPF members from Andhra save 14-year-old from drowning in J&K

Chief Minister Edapaddi K. Palaniswami inaugurates the memorial for late chief minister Kamarajar at Kallikudi in Virudhunagar district through video conferencing on Monday. (DC)

Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurates memorial for Kamaraj in Virudhunagar

Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court seeks govt reply on petition over abortion



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Suzuki launches 2019 Gixxer priced Rs 1.02 lakh

The new Suzuki Gixxer features a fuel-injected, BS6-ready engine.
 

Parachute guys land to give ball, Netizens call them PUBG guy; watch video and tweets

As soon as the men landed to deliver the balls, a few fans captured and shared the video on the social media site.
 

Ahead of birthday, Katrina Kaif enjoys vacation in Mexico; see pics

Katrina Kaif. (Photo: Instagram)
 

If you fail to file ITR by due date, you will be penalised, even get jailed

Keep in mind that if you fail to file your ITR by the due date, you will have to pay a fine and face certain restrictions after you file belated return.
 

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner honeymoon pics are all about happiness; see here

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Realme X review: Flagship killer’s killer!

The Realme X is a stunner!
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Queries violating rules: Trinamul

Venkaiah Naidu

Top court to hear plea of 5 rebels today

Supreme Court

Andhra Pradesh panchayat transfers dead secretary

Sources said Lakshmi met with an accident on April 11 at B. Kothakota police station limits while going to her native place, and died in a hospital. (Representational Image)

TISS students ready for legal battle for genuine, basic rights

Tata Institute of Social Sciences logo.

Hyderabad: Tourism leaves tigers stressed

CCMB researchers who have carried out previous studies in the Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan have noted that the reproductive system of tigers fell due to the high stress caused by environmental disturbances.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham