‘Control your pet dog’: TDP MP tells Chandrababu Naidu after Twitter spat with MLC

Hyderabad: With one more Lok Sabha lawmaker hinting to quit Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Monday, former Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his party looked for another loss in Parliament.

Kesineni Srinivas Nani, the lawmaker from Vijayawada, delivered his message in an acerbic tweet to his party boss urging him to "control your pet dog", referring to a colleague, reported NDTV.

Nani tweeted: “Chandra Babu Garu if you don't want people like me in the party you can let me know I will resign as Member of Parliament and also to the Party membership. If you want people like me to continue please control your pet dog.”

Kesineni Srinivas's unflattering reference was to a TDP legislative council member, Buddha Prasad Venkanna. Buddha is believed to be close to Naidu.

During this nasty exchange, the two TDP leaders have called each other names and traded corruption allegations on social media. Kesineni Srinivas even mocked Buddha and said: "someone who can't speak four sentences is now tweeting".

Telugu Desam Party managed to win 23 seats in the 175-seat state assembly and just 3 out the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh.