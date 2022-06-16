  
Unique identification number for houses in 3 urban bodies

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 16, 2022, 1:35 am IST
Updated Jun 16, 2022, 6:45 am IST
The project on the unique identification of digital house numbers should be completed by March 31, 2023
 As per the guidelines of the unique identification project, a digital number will be allotted to each and every house based on the revenue divisions of a municipality. (Representational Photo: DC)

Khammam: The process of giving digital numbers or unique identification numbers for all properties in place of existing house numbers in three municipalities such as Wyra, Sathupalli and Madhira will commenced soon.

The director of municipal administration in its circular to the commissioners of these municipalities asked them to commence the digital numbering process to reduce confusion vis-a-vis properties.

 

As of now, house numbers are allotted randomly, by way of adding to the adjacent house number.

The project aims at creating a uniform addressing system using geo-spatial and cloud computing technologies to assign unique identification numbers for all properties in place of existing house numbers.

The digital project to provide house numbers commenced in Telangana in 2010, starting with Baghlingampally area in Hyderabad. The project was not implemented in other municipalities due to various reasons. There are 20 wards and 6735 properties with a population of 40,000 in Wyra municipality.

 

The house numbers are confusing. Officials used to provide numbers to new houses by adding oblique and giving one, two and three. The confusion is high in narrow lanes and the colonies of the weaker sections.

Interestingly, the bill collectors used to get confused over the house numbers while collecting property tax from the owners.

The project on the unique identification of digital house numbers should be completed by March 31, 2023.

It is evident that online services are being done in all municipalities and digital numbers will give more clarity in property tax collections.

 

As per the guidelines of the unique identification project, a digital number will be allotted to each and every house based on the revenue divisions of a  municipality. There are 22 wards in Madhira municipality and 8,000 houses, with a population of 42,000.

In Sathupalli, there are 10,000 houses with a population of 50,000 in 23 wards.

The new numbers will be uploaded in Bhuvan App. The digital numbers will help in precise implementation of the basic facilities in urban areas.

