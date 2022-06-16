  
Sharp spike in daily COVID tally, India reports over 12,000 new cases after 111 days

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 16, 2022, 10:44 am IST
Updated Jun 16, 2022, 10:44 am IST
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.35 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was at 2.38 per cent
A total 12,213 cases were reported in a span of 24 hours, taking India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,32,57,730. (AP file image)
New Delhi: The single day rise in new coronavirus infections were recorded over 12,000 after 111 days, registering 38.4 per cent jump in daily cases while the active cases have increased to 58,215, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Thursday.

A total 12,213 cases were reported in a span of 24 hours, taking India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,32,57,730 while the death toll has climbed to 5,24,803 with 11 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

The active cases comprise 0.13 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.65 per cent, the health ministry said.

An increase of 4,578 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.35 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was at 2.38 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,74,712 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.

 

According to the ministry, cumulatively 195.67 doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

 

