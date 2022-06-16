Rain for few hours floods areas in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Several parts of the city were flooded following the rainfall in the morning hours on Wednesday, putting the people to hardships in residential areas as also on the roads.

Many had a hard struggle taking their children to school due to waterlogging and traffic jams in some localities that were close to the flooded nalas.

Complaints came mostly from the Old City where some of the areas had more than 50mm of rainfall. People started sharing videos of flooded roads in the morning hours.

“Please look into this KTR garu. During heavy rainfall Chandrayangutta road’s situation has worsened, water logging continues. Since last year's floods I am requesting for a proper drain system,” tweeted Mohd Ahmed, a resident of the Old City, tagging minister K.T. Rama Rao.

Chandrayangutta with 54.3 mm recorded the maximum rainfall in the GHMC limits and most of the complaints came from this area. Rajendranagar and Falaknuma witnessed above 40mm of rain. The nala overflow was blamed for the inundation of these localities.

As in the past, the flooding of Ring Road at Upperpally in Rajendranagar was the worst. The video clips of waterlogging below the PVNR Expressway were widely shared.

Activist Sai Koushik lamented that the issue remained unresolved despite repeated pleas from the citizens. He shared the video of the water-logging problem and tweeted, “Please provide a permanent solution at pillar no.191 PVNR Expressway (below).”

Macca Colony in Ramnaspura near the Zoo Park was completely flooded and pictures of it went viral. “Converting an open nala into box drain is a bad idea. Crores were spent by the GHMC to resolve flooding of this area, but in vain. We are suffering more now than in the past,” tweeted S.Q. Masood, a resident of Bahadurpura, while tagging the GHMC.

Localities like Chandrayanagutta, Chatrinaka and Rajendranagar, most of which come under Charminar circle, witnessed inundation. Water entered the houses in low-lying areas. People going to workplaces and schools found it tough as roads were submerged. GHMC’s workers struggled to clear water on the main roads. At Bahadurpura, a local corporator visited the locality.