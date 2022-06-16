  
Nation Current Affairs 16 Jun 2022 Rain for few hours f ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rain for few hours floods areas in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD NIZAMUDDIN
Published Jun 16, 2022, 12:12 am IST
Updated Jun 16, 2022, 7:37 am IST
Hyderabadis tag KTR to complain about GHMC's unpreparedness
A pool of rain water stagnates on the stretch of Lanco Hills road following overnight rain. (DC image)
 A pool of rain water stagnates on the stretch of Lanco Hills road following overnight rain. (DC image)

HYDERABAD: Several parts of the city were flooded following the rainfall in the morning hours on Wednesday, putting the people to hardships in residential areas as also on the roads.

Many had a hard struggle taking their children to school due to waterlogging and traffic jams in some localities that were close to the flooded nalas.  
Complaints came mostly from the Old City where some of the areas had more than 50mm of rainfall. People started sharing videos of flooded roads in the morning hours.

 

“Please look into this KTR garu. During heavy rainfall Chandrayangutta road’s situation has worsened, water logging continues. Since last year's floods I am requesting for a proper drain system,” tweeted Mohd Ahmed, a resident of the Old City, tagging minister K.T. Rama Rao.

Chandrayangutta with 54.3 mm recorded the maximum rainfall in the GHMC limits and most of the complaints came from this area. Rajendranagar and Falaknuma witnessed above 40mm of rain. The nala overflow was blamed for the inundation of these localities.  

 

As in the past, the flooding of Ring Road at Upperpally in Rajendranagar was the worst. The video clips of waterlogging below the PVNR Expressway were widely shared.

Activist Sai Koushik lamented that the issue remained unresolved despite repeated pleas from the citizens. He shared the video of the water-logging problem and tweeted, “Please provide a permanent solution at pillar no.191 PVNR Expressway (below).”

Macca Colony in Ramnaspura near the Zoo Park was completely flooded and pictures of it went viral. “Converting an open nala into box drain is a bad idea. Crores were spent by the GHMC to resolve flooding of this area, but in vain. We are suffering more now than in the past,” tweeted S.Q. Masood, a resident of Bahadurpura, while tagging the GHMC.   

 

Localities like Chandrayanagutta, Chatrinaka and Rajendranagar, most of which come under Charminar circle, witnessed inundation. Water entered the houses in low-lying areas. People going to workplaces and schools found it tough as roads were submerged. GHMC’s workers struggled to clear water on the main roads. At Bahadurpura, a local corporator visited the locality.

...
Tags: unprepared ghmc
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 16 June 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

GHMC, HMDA get 6 weeks over Hussainsagar land grab
Hyderabad: GHMC officials fail to address public grievances
GHMC sends SOS to state government for SRDP funds

Latest From Nation

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and DMK leader T. R. Baalu during a press conference after the opposition leaders' meeting regarding upcoming Presidential elections, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Opposition scrambles to field joint Prez candidate

As per the guidelines of the unique identification project, a digital number will be allotted to each and every house based on the revenue divisions of a municipality. (Representational Photo: DC)

Unique identification number for houses in 3 urban bodies

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (APHC)

Group-1 interview: APPSC gets HC nod

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (AP High court)

PIL seeks constitution of fifth state finance commission in AP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Some political parties behind Howrah violence, strict action will be taken: Mamata

Flames and smoke rise from a vehicle on fire, that was allegedly set ablaze by miscreants during a protest over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders about Prophet Mohammad, in Howrah, Friday, June 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)

ED grills Rahul Gandhi for 9 hours on third day

Congress leaders sit on a dharna outside the AICC office against summoning of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald case, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

India's forest cover grown by over 20,000 sq km in last eight years: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind moves SC against UP's bulldozer policy

A file photo of the Supreme Court (Photo: PTI)

Passenger can be deboarded from aircraft for not wearing a mask

The personnel of the CISF have been tasked to enforce the mask rules at all airports. (Representational image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->