  
Nation Current Affairs 16 Jun 2022 Petroleum traders as ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Petroleum traders ask state to resolve rationing of fuel in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SAMPAT G SAMARITAN
Published Jun 16, 2022, 12:47 am IST
Updated Jun 16, 2022, 6:51 am IST
Oil manufacturing companies (OMCs) are claiming loss of revenue to extent of ₹25 per litre on diesel and ₹9 per litre on petrol
A motorcyclists watches as an employee of a fuel stationin fills petrol, in Mumbai, India, Saturday, June 11, 2022. (AP Photo)
 A motorcyclists watches as an employee of a fuel stationin fills petrol, in Mumbai, India, Saturday, June 11, 2022. (AP Photo)

VIJAYAWADA: Petroleum dealers in AP have asked state government to intervene and resolve the issue of rationing fuel in the state by holding a joint meeting with government-owned oil marketing companies BPCL, HPCL and IOCL.

“Otherwise, shortage of fuel may have a major impact on prices of essential commodities in the state,” they warned.

 

Petroleum traders have written a letter to the civil supplies commissioner for the third time, seeking his intervention into this issue of priority. They have also communicated the same information to chief secretary and minister for civil supplies.

Traders contend that BPCL is imposing a cut on supply of both petrol and diesel, making several fuel stations go dry in several parts in AP, including Visakhapatnam. HPCL has stopped supply of fuel on credit basis. However, IOCL is delivering fuel as per requirement and is even offering credit.

 

Dealers are wondering why both BPCL and HPCL are being discriminatory while IOCL is functioning normally.

Petroleum traders have also expressed worry over the plan of HPCL’s Visakha Refinery to shut down partially during June and July. They fear this may cause a drastic fall in supply of fuel in AP and neighbouring Telangana. They say though HPCL is coming up with alternate plans to supply fuel through purchases from standalone refineries, it is yet to be seen to what extent these plans work out.

Fuel dealers feel if state government arranges a joint meeting between petroleum traders and oil marketing companies along with officials, it will help sort out claims and counterclaims by both parties over short supply. Oil manufacturing companies (OMCs) are claiming loss of revenue to extent of ₹25 per litre on diesel and ₹9 per litre on petrol.

 

Traders are worried that if they are unable to run their fuel stations due to rationing in supply of fuels, they may lose their livelihood.

AP has nearly 3,600 fuel stations, whose sales volume is nearly eight lakh litres of diesel and about 4.5 lakh litres of petrol per day. Any disruption in regular sale of fuel for whatever reason may affect the movement of general public, essential commodities and vegetables, leading to price rise.

AP Federation of Petroleum Traders general secretary P. Ravi Kumar said, “We request state government to call for a joint meeting between OMCs and traders to resolve the issues urgently and amicably before the situation goes out of control.”

 

...
Tags: petroleum dealers, bharat petroleum (bpcl), hpcl, iocl
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 16 June 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and DMK leader T. R. Baalu during a press conference after the opposition leaders' meeting regarding upcoming Presidential elections, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Opposition scrambles to field joint Prez candidate

As per the guidelines of the unique identification project, a digital number will be allotted to each and every house based on the revenue divisions of a municipality. (Representational Photo: DC)

Unique identification number for houses in 3 urban bodies

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (APHC)

Group-1 interview: APPSC gets HC nod

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (AP High court)

PIL seeks constitution of fifth state finance commission in AP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Some political parties behind Howrah violence, strict action will be taken: Mamata

Flames and smoke rise from a vehicle on fire, that was allegedly set ablaze by miscreants during a protest over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders about Prophet Mohammad, in Howrah, Friday, June 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)

India's forest cover grown by over 20,000 sq km in last eight years: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind moves SC against UP's bulldozer policy

A file photo of the Supreme Court (Photo: PTI)

Passenger can be deboarded from aircraft for not wearing a mask

The personnel of the CISF have been tasked to enforce the mask rules at all airports. (Representational image: PTI)

Nupur Sharma summoned by Kolkata cops to appear on June 20

suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->