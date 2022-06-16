  
Monsoon Emergency Teams pressed into action in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 16, 2022, 12:20 am IST
Updated Jun 16, 2022, 12:20 am IST
GHMC said residents could call its toll-free number 1912, in case of emergency
The Mayor asked the officials of the departments to remain alert during the monsoon. (PTI Representational Photo)
Hyderabad: The GHMC on Wednesday pressed its monsoon emergency teams into action to assist people in case their areas are affected by flood during the season. The GHMC said residents could call its toll-free number 1912, in case of emergency.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi instructed officials to ensure that 168 teams remained available on duty till August. These included 64 mobile and 104 mini-teams, besides 160 static labour teams.

 

According to GHMC officials, some 16 teams from HMWS&SB will be coordinating with the GHMC. Apart from these two departments, the TS Southern Power Distribution Company Limited will ensure that power supply will be maintained, and any power cuts are immediately attended to.

The Mayor asked the officials of the departments to remain alert during the monsoon. As part of this GHMC has also activated 24X7 control rooms at the circle and division levels.

 

 

