  
Nation Current Affairs 16 Jun 2022 Group-1 interview: A ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Group-1 interview: APPSC gets HC nod

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 16, 2022, 1:11 am IST
Updated Jun 16, 2022, 6:49 am IST
The court said the results of the final section will be subject to the outcome of the writ petitions
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (APHC)
Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the AP Public Service Commission to go ahead with the conduct of interviews for the selection of candidates who appeared for the main examination of Group-1 service, subject to its final verdict.

A single-judge bench of Justice Krishna Mohan issued the order on Wednesday.

 

The court said the results of the final section will be subject to the outcome of the writ petitions. It asked the APPSC to inform the selectees that their selection, thus, is not final.

It asked the APPSC to produce the answer booklets of the petitioners in the main exam of the Group-1 service and the marks obtained before the court in a sealed cover before the next date of hearing. It posted the next hearing to July 14.

The court observed that as 325 candidates were already called for an interview under the impugned results dated May 26, 2022. The court said it wanted to give an opportunity to APPSC to proceed with the selection process as scheduled from June 15 to 29 in order to protect the interests of the petitioners.

 

Tags: andhra pradesh public service commission, appsc
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


