  
Nation Current Affairs 16 Jun 2022 Gradual rise in COVI ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Gradual rise in COVID-19 cases in Kerala; fresh infections cross 3,000 mark

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 16, 2022, 1:00 pm IST
Updated Jun 16, 2022, 1:00 pm IST
Eight deaths were also reported on Wednesday, bringing the total casualties in the state due to the pandemic to 69,853 till June 15
In view of the increase in the COVID-19 cases in Kerala, the health department has announced that there will be a special 6-day long vaccination drive. (Representational image: AFP)
 In view of the increase in the COVID-19 cases in Kerala, the health department has announced that there will be a special 6-day long vaccination drive. (Representational image: AFP)

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is seeing a gradual rise in COVID-19 cases with 3,419 fresh infections reported, bringing the total active cases to 18,345 and the caseload to 65,89,307 till June 15.

On Tuesday, according to data provided on the Government of Kerala dashboard, the number of fresh cases was 3,488, the highest in the state in the last 2-3 months.

 

Eight deaths were also reported on Wednesday, bringing the total casualties in the state due to the pandemic to 69,853 till June 15.

In view of the increase in the COVID-19 cases in Kerala, the health department has announced that there will be a special 6-day long vaccination drive starting from Thursday, June 16, for administering precaution doses of the vaccine to those requiring it.

It has advised that no one should skip the precautionary dose believing that they are immune as they have taken two doses of vaccine.

The department, in a release, has further said that directions have been issued to provide the precautionary dose at home to all those above 60 years of age who are in palliative care, bed-ridden or living in old age homes.

 

Since there is a gradual increase in COVID cases in the state, everyone is required to wear masks, it has said.

It has also said that analysis of the weekly COVID-19 infection numbers indicated that the highest number of cases were in Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Kozhikode and Thrissur districts and directed all districts to be vigilant and carry out inspections regularly to curb spread of the virus.

The department has said that the fresh infections are of the Omicron variant which spreads very rapidly and therefore, everyone must strictly adhere to the COVID guidelines to avoid being infected.

 

Those displaying symptoms should get tested immediately, it added.

...
Tags: kerala covid cases, kerala covid death toll
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC on UP demolitions: Authorities should strictly follow due process under law

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar meets Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

India fully supports strong and unified ASEAN: Jaishankar

Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Centre, Tuesday announced the short-term recruitment plan to enlist young citizens into the armed forces. (PTI)

Protests against Agnipath scheme continue in Bihar; road, rail traffic disrupted

A total 12,213 cases were reported in a span of 24 hours, taking India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,32,57,730. (AP file image)

Sharp spike in daily COVID tally, India reports over 12,000 new cases after 111 days



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Some political parties behind Howrah violence, strict action will be taken: Mamata

Flames and smoke rise from a vehicle on fire, that was allegedly set ablaze by miscreants during a protest over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders about Prophet Mohammad, in Howrah, Friday, June 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)

India fully supports strong and unified ASEAN: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar meets Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

ED grills Rahul Gandhi for 9 hours on third day

Congress leaders sit on a dharna outside the AICC office against summoning of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald case, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

India's forest cover grown by over 20,000 sq km in last eight years: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind moves SC against UP's bulldozer policy

A file photo of the Supreme Court (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->