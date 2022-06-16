AP introduces betterment chance in SSC exams

For the first time in AP, a betterment chance will be given to SSC students who have appeared for board examinations. (Photo: PTI)

VIJAYAWADA: For the first time in AP, a betterment chance will be given to SSC students who have appeared for board examinations.

The government decided to hold the betterment exams along with SSC advanced supplementary exams for a maximum of two subjects for passed students who scored less than 50 marks in the subject.

It was stated that the Directorate of Government Examinations has given this option to SSC students.

The AP government school education department issued an order through the special chief secretary B Rajasekhar to this effect on Thursday. The exams will be conducted from July 6, 2022 to July 15, 2022.

To appear for one subject, a candidate has to pay an application fee of Rs 500. For two subjects, the fee is Rs 1000. Those who wish to apply for the betterment examinations shall approach the headmaster of the respective school and submit their application.

The Class 10 pass percentage fell drastically this time, compared to the previous year. Out of the 6,15,908 students who appeared for the examinations, 4,14,281 students passed with an aggregate of 67.26 per cent.

Director of Government Examinations Devananda Reddy said the students can apply for the betterment exam from June 16 to 19 online. “Out of 4.14 lakh students who passed the SSC board exam, 30,519 secured less than 50 per cent in the first language, 1,29,344 in the second language, 9,614 in the third language, 72,280 in Mathematics, 55,869 in Science and 88,846 less than 50 per cent marks in Social Studies.