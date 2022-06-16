  
AP concentrating on Green energy, MSMEs to get incentives every year: CM Jagan

CM said some 30,000 jobs will be created in relation to green energy projects based on the signed agreements
CM held a review meeting on the construction of ports, fishing harbours and industries here on Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter)
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Wednesday that the state is concentrating on production of green hydrogen and ammonia as part of the efforts to promote the green energy sector.

He asked officials to draft policies on green energy. AP will give incentives to MSMEs every year to ensure industrial development and will initiate measures to restrain pollution in the industrial parks through special funds, he said.

 

The CM held a review meeting on the construction of ports, fishing harbours and industries here. He wanted the officials to focus on developing infrastructure in the lands allotted for industries, as it will enable industries to start their operations at the earliest.

Officials informed the CM that special attention will be paid to Nakkapalli and Kalahasti nodes that are part of the Visakhapatnam-Chennai corridor.

Discussing Green Energy, Jagan Mohan Reddy said some 30,000 jobs will be created in relation to green energy projects based on the signed agreements. Over 66,000 acres of land are required for these projects. Good income will be generated for those who have dry lands where over Rs 30,000 per acre will be paid every year, the CM said.

 

He asked officials to formulate policies on this and also told them to focus on oil palm processing units, green hydrogen and ammonia along with ethanol production using rice.

Jagan Mohan Reddy asked officials to help the MSMEs and provide them with industrial incentives every year. Officials must set up water treatment plants to control the pollution levels especially in MSME clusters. Consider introducing pollution control systems to industrial areas, he said, and advised officials to monitor the systems on a regular basis.

The CM said pollution control systems should be strengthened in industrial areas through a special fund and directed the authorities to chart a policy that provides government assistance to these units, which will help prevent pollution in industrial areas and safeguard the health of the workers.

 

On industrial policy, the CM said the government has been implementing transparent policies and providing infrastructure facilities like electricity, roads, and railways. This is not a false promise to rope in industrialists to start their units, the CM said and added that many reputed industrialists like Singhvis and Birlas were coming to the state and signing agreements to start their projects.

The officials said they were concentrating on the hosting of the Andhra Pradesh Global Investors Conference in Visakhapatnam.

