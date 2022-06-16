  
Amaravati road works ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Amaravati road works hit as farmers argue on land release

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 16, 2022, 12:08 am IST
Updated Jun 16, 2022, 12:08 am IST
Officials offered Rs 5K per square yard as compensation; farmers demanded paying of Rs 10K per sq yd following the 2013 land acquisition act
The Karakatta road will be expanded 33-feet wide from Prakasam Barrage to Rayapudi for a distance of 16km at an expenditure of Rs 150 crore. (DC file photo)
VIJAYAWADA: Expansion works of the Karakatta road in Undavalli on the banks of Krishna remain affected due to the reluctance of farmers to give their lands for expansion of the road that headed for Amaravati, unless the compensation amount is raised

This is a VIP road through which the chief minister, the leader of the opposition, legislators, high court judges and other top officials frequent. Hence, the government decided to expand the road into four lanes.

 

The APCRDA started the expansion works but the farmers demanded fair compensation if they were to give up their lands.

The Karakatta road will be expanded 33-feet wide from Prakasam Barrage to Rayapudi for a distance of 16km at an expenditure of Rs 150 crore.

In the first phase, the works started for expansion of the road for a 5-km stretch from Prakasam Barrage to Prakruthi Ashram with an allotment of Rs 70 crore. The land of 31 farmers were required for the expansion and the officials promised fair compensations.

Later, the farmers alleged that officials started the work without paying them the promised compensation. They staged protests and held a rally demanding that the APCRDA keep off their lands until payments are made to them.

 

The APCRDA on Wednesday held a meeting with the farmers to resolve the issue.

The officials offered Rs 5,000 per square yard as compensation. The farmers demanded paying of Rs 10,000 per sq yd following the 2013 land acquisition act. A spirited discussion followed on the compensation and the meeting ended without any final decision.

Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada




