Special Covid-19 buses for patient transport reach Telangana's districts

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Jun 16, 2021, 1:54 am IST
Updated Jun 16, 2021, 1:54 am IST
The buses were formally launched by minister K.T. Rama Rao and minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on June 3 at the PV Narasimha Rao Marg
Hyderabad: Specially designed buses launched for transportation of Covid-19 patients in the state have begun making their way to various districts. Thirteen of the 30 such vehicles reached Wanaparthi, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Khamman, Badrachalam, Vikarabad and Warangal districts.

According to Rev Raj Prakash Paul, pastor of The Lords Church in Bowenpally, the vehicles are already being put to use. The rest of the vehicles will be dispatched from the city to various destinations in the next few days.

 

Each of the specially designed medical emergency buses can accommodate eight patients at a time and is equipped with centralized oxygen supply, video conferencing facilities for consultation with specialists by the onboard doctor or nurse and emergency medical equipment.

The buses were formally launched by minister K.T. Rama Rao and minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on June 3 at the PV Narasimha Rao Marg (formerly Necklace Road). They were lying in a parking lot since then. The wait was for required permissions from the government.

The church, which has readied 30 buses and rolled some of these out to the districts, plans to add another 33 vehicles for treating Covid-19 patients.

 

“When we realized that all hospital beds were getting filled up and patients were searching for beds, we launched this project. Our church wants to extend its support to the people during these testing times,” Rev Raj Prakash Paul said.

This project was launched in collaboration with VeraSmart Health Care.

