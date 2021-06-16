Nation Current Affairs 16 Jun 2021 Maoists killed in ex ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Maoists killed in exchange of fire in Visakhapatnam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | V.KAMALAKARA RAO
Published Jun 16, 2021, 1:17 pm IST
Updated Jun 16, 2021, 1:19 pm IST
A key Maoist leader Sande Gangaiha from Telangana is believed to have been killed in the incident, unconfirmed sources said
Additional forces were being deployed to the incident spot wherein weapons including a set of AK-47 used by the Moaists were found, the police sources said. (Representational image: PTI)
Visakhapatnam: Six Maoists were reportedly gunned down by a team of greyhounds in the exchange of fire in Visakhapatnam agency during the wee hours of Wednesday, June 16.

A key Maoist leader Sande Gangaiha from Telangana is believed to have been killed in the incident, unconfirmed sources said.

 

The greyhounds started the combing operation following an information on the movement of maoists in Teegalametta near Mumpa in Koyyuru police station limits of Visakhapatnam district.

The combing is said to be continuing in the dense forest cover of the area. Additional forces were being deployed to the incident spot wherein weapons including a set of AK-47 used by the Moaists were found, the police sources said.

The sources further added that a helicopter-assisted aerial survey was also being carried out to track the fleeing Maoists, who are said to be top leaders of the extremists.

 

When contacted, Visakhapatnam district superintendent of police B.Krishana Rao confirmed to Deccan Chronicle that a group of Maoists were killed in their combing operation, but the number of deceased was yet to be traced.

