Nation Current Affairs 16 Jun 2021 India reports 62,224 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India reports 62,224 fresh cases of Covid, 2,542 new fatalities

PTI
Published Jun 16, 2021, 11:29 am IST
Updated Jun 16, 2021, 11:29 am IST
The active cases further declined to 8,65,432 comprising 2.92 per cent of the total infections
A student holds a mobile phone for another so that he can listen to instructions from a teacher as children wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus attend online classes at a slum on the outskirts of Jammu. (Photo: PTI)
 A student holds a mobile phone for another so that he can listen to instructions from a teacher as children wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus attend online classes at a slum on the outskirts of Jammu. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A single day rise of 62,224 new coronavirus infections were reported taking India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,96,33,105, while the active cases were recorded below nine lakh after 70 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,79,573 with 2,542 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed

 

The active cases further declined to 8,65,432 comprising 2.92 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.80 per cent.

A net decline of 47,946 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 19,30,987 tests were conducted on Monday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 38,33,06,971.

The daily positivity rate dropped to 3.22 per cent . It has been less than five per cent for nine consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 4.17 per cent.

 

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 34th consecutive day.The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,83,88,100, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.28 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 26,19,72,014 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

 

The 2,542 new fatalities include 1,458 from Maharashtra, 267 from Tamil Nadu, 166 from Kerala and 115 from Karnataka.

A total of 3,79,573 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,14,154 from Maharashtra, 33,148 from Karnataka, 30,068 from Tamil Nadu, 24,851 from Delhi, 21,914 from Uttar Pradesh, 17,049 from West Bengal, 15,650 from Punjab and 13,342 from Chhattisgarh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

 

...
Tags: india covid cases, india covid crisis, india covid deaths
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The NTAGI chairman also stated that Canada, Sri Lanka and few other countries are using 12 - 16 weeks interval for the AstraZeneca vaccine which is the same as the Covishield vaccine. (ANI)

Decision to increase gap between Covishield doses based on scientific evidence: NTAGI

Singh was virtually addressing the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus. (Photo: Twitter/@rajnathsingh)

Terrorism, radicalisation gravest threats facing world: Rajnath Singh

The FIR alleges that the video was shared with an intention to provoke communal unrest. (Photo: Screengrab from video)

UP Police books Twitter, journalists for circulating video of Muslim man

BJP MLA 'Embalam' R Selvam is among the first legislators. (Photo: Twitter/ @embalamrselvam)

BJP's Selvam elected Speaker of Puducherry Assembly



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India’s vaccine hesitancy is at a high of 74.53 per cent

Coronavirus vaccines are expected to be a yearly phenomenon like the influenza vaccine, says Dr Randeep Guleria. — PTI

Telangana High Court fumes as SHRC settles land dispute

Though the SHRC had issued the order on April 12, the state government did not oppose the order till Tuesday. — DC Image

Supreme court guidelines make rig and borewell owners responsible for accidents

Taking a serious view, the apex court made it mandatory for the rigs to register with the governmental agency irrespective of whether they belonged to the private or government sphere. (Photo: PTI)

Bharat Biotech says supply price of Covaxin to Centre at Rs 150 not viable

A medic holds a vial of Bharat Biotech's covid vaccine, Covaxin. (Photo: AFP)

Karnataka: Total lockdown in 17 panchayats in Dakshina Kannada district

Only those in the medical sector, milk supply, petrol bunks and other emergency services will be allowed to move in the villages and outside. (Representative Image: Reuters)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham